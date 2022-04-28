IPL 2022: Glance partners with Delhi Capitals

Glance users can watch videos, including candid behind-the-scenes shows with the Delhi Capitals, clips of funny moments with their players, scenes from the locker room and more

Glance, lock screen platform, is bringing cricket fans an all-new way to watch and interact with some of their favorite IPL teams. The platform, which has over 173 million active users in India, has partnered with the Delhi Capitals team as their exclusive lock screen content partner.

“Users will enjoy numerous videos, including candid behind-the-scenes shows with the Delhi Capitals, clips of funny moments with their players, scenes from the locker room, and several live net practice sessions. They will be able to interact live with some of the top players of the team through features like comments, AMA, polls, and quizzes on lock screen. Glance will also bring users highly engaging experiences such as real-time reactions from the hosts and players, as well as real-time polls that allow them to express their views and shape the direction of live content,” the company said in a statement.

“IPL fans are looking for a more immersive experience of the tournament, which goes beyond just watching matches. Glance is bringing them a unique, innovative, joyful way to experience their favourite sport, right on their lock screen – a surface they interact with over 70 times a day. With Glance, users get content and features that can feel like having an all-access pass to the world of IPL, throughout the entire season,” said Nitin Sundar, Vice President and General Manager, Live Trends, Glance.

“The Delhi Capitals have recognized the power of the lock screen, especially live and interactive content on lock screen, to connect with millions of fans. We are pleased to have partnered with them,” Sundar added.

Talking about the association, Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said “It’s always exciting to associate with unique platforms and therefore we are absolutely delighted to partner with Glance this season. Through the Glance platform, millions of cricket fans will have access to Delhi Capitals’ behind-the-scenes content, which has become an integral part of our fan engagement plans and strategies. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with Glance.”

