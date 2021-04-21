Herbalife Nutrition is the official nutrition partner for RCB in IPL2021

Herbalife Nutrition is the Official Nutrition Partner to Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2021 season. As one of the world’s leading nutrition companies, Herbalife Nutrition fuels the performance of hundreds of sporting teams and athletes globally. This partnership reflects the commitment of both Herbalife Nutrition and Royal Challengers Bangalore to optimal nutrition as a cornerstone of excellent sporting performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, “We understand the deep synergy between sports nutrition and performance, and we are proud to extend our expertise to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team comprises some of the best global cricketing talent and they have made a great start in the season. We look forward to launching ‘BOLD IS FIT’ with Royal Challengers Bangalore and supporting their nutritional requirements to help them in continued success for the season.”

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are thrilled to have Herbalife Nutrition on board as our official nutrition partner. Herbalife Nutrition has been at the forefront and industry leader in the space of health and wellness and has associated with some of the leading sports figures globally and in India. We at Royal Challengers Bangalore place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose. Building on this, Herbalife Nutrition will also partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the lead presenting sponsor of our highly engaged ‘BOLD IS FIT’ fitness series on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Mobile Application and Social pages, with branding rights, purpose-led product integration and more. This truly makes our association with Herbalife Nutrition all-encompassing.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)