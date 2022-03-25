Dream11 extends its Dream Big campaign for IPL

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 today announced the launch of a new brand campaign with a total of 17 new ad films featuring India’s top international cricketers, celebrities and social media stars for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The brand’s Dream Big proposition launched in 2021, aims to motivate viewers to believe in their dreams, work hard and never give up in the face of adversity. In continuation, this year, Dream Big celebrates the country's passion for cricket by bringing candid, heartfelt and inspiring stories of India’s cricket superstars to the forefront. Moreover, the series runs parallel with 'Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon' - a set of fun, quirky and contemporary ads that shine light on India's young, diverse and social media savvy influencers as they recreate highly popular social media trends with iconic cricket heroes, keeping them and fans at the centre of the conversation.

To further permeate the crux of the campaign, Dream11 will leverage its continued Co-Presenting Broadcast Sponsorship with Star Sports and Hotstar for TATA IPL. The brand has been an Official Partner for the league since 2019 and is the Official Partner of 7 out of the 10 IPL teams.

Speaking about these initiatives, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said, “As a brand that is young and synonymous to sports, our efforts during each IPL have been to bring fans closer to the sport they love. As an Official Partner of the Tata IPL 2022, we welcome fans back to what promises to be the biggest season yet. Under the umbrella of Dream Big, we continue to celebrate India’s spirit and love for sports, its players and fans. Whether through ‘Dream Big’ or the hugely popular ‘Ye Mein Kar Leta hoon’ series, we endeavour to inspire and delight fans and deepen our relationship with users, new and old.”

The first set of six TVCs under the Dream Big extension features the country’s most decorated cricketers, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin & Jasprit Bumrah, who pay tribute to the unsung heroes from their formative years' efforts that tug at the heart and are cornerstones of sports stories. A series of 25-second films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with narration by the cricketers themselves recreate their inspirational journeys. Striking an emotional chord, they encourage fans to dream big without fear and be assured that the world will come together to make it true. This is strongly summed up in its tagline, ‘Jab Dream bada ho, toh koi akela nahi hota. Dream Big, Dream11’). The first video of this series features Rohit Sharma and his silent enabler, the groundsman who tirelessly kept the pitch ready for a young Rohit as he spent countless hours perfecting his skill. This has been released on YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and all leading social media platforms, in addition to being broadcasted on Star Sports. The remaining films will be released through the course of the tournament.

Running alongside this is the latest instalment of the hugely successful Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon series with its archetypal light-hearted approach. In these 15-second TVCs, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya, volunteer to recreate social media trends as they tell influencers Shantanu Maheshwari, Saurabh Ghadge, Neel Kolhatkar, RushTwins, Shweta Sharda, Srilakshmi, Dev Narayan Gupta, Srishti, Karan Sonawane and Ankit Mohan, “Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon, Aap Dream11 Pe Team Banao” (loosely translated as, “I’ll do this, you make a team on Dream11”). Set against the backdrop of everyday scenarios with references to recently viral online reels, the brand showcases that creating fantasy sports teams on Dream11 is just as exciting as being a part of a viral social trend, and can be done by anyone, from anywhere. The first two videos of this series feature Hardik and Krunal Pandya together with choreographers Rush Twins and Rishabh Pant with Neel Kolhatkar. These will be broadcast on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar while also being available on YouTube and all leading social media platforms. The remaining films will be released through the course of the season.

Both sets of TVCs have been conceptualized and developed by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy, TILT Brand Solutions.

Elaborating on the thought behind this year’s campaign, Adarsh Atal, Sr Director - Creative & Content at TILT stated, “Come IPL, we take a two-pronged approach to make a big splash with Dream11. For our first campaign we tapped into the insight that dreams are never dreamt alone. We picked up stories from our cricketer’s past and paid homage to the unsung enablers of each one of their dreams. On the other hand, we also brought back our much loved ‘Ye main kar leta hoon’ campaign and added a topical twist to it with our own take on the current social media behaviour and trends.”

As a unique extension to the IPL Campaign, Dream11 has also signed up Kartik Aaryan and Samantha Prabhu to promote a flat 50% off on the Mega Contest campaign for the start of TATA IPL 2022. There are four more films to promote this offer, making it a total of 17 films for this year’s IPL campaign – by far the brand’s largest burst across previous years.

