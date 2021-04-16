Disney- Star India to air VIVO IPL matches on Star Plus on Sundays

Disney- Star India has decided to broadcast ongoing the fourteenth edition of VIVO IPL live matches on Star Plus every Sunday at the 7 pm time slot from April 18.

"Star Plus is leaving no stone unturned to ensure millions of its viewers can enjoy great cricketing action from VIVO IPL 2021 every Sunday in addition to its highly appealing shows during the week," said an official statement.





The first match to be aired on Star Plus will be the much anticipated Delhi Capitals – Punjab Kings encounter, the 11th match of the 60 fixtures that the VIVO IPL 2021 comprises.

