Disney+ Hotstar adds new audio feature for ongoing Tata IPL 2022

The Tata Indian Premier League is nearing its end with anticipation running high over which team will lift the champion’s trophy. Disney+ Hotstar is all set to take the on-field action streaming to the next level for TATA IPL 2022 playoffs, with the recent launch of a revolutionary watch experience for its viewers. The platform introduced an all-new, audio feature on 24th May to make cricketainment more inclusive. For the first time, viewers will hear their favourite cricketers knock the ball out of the park through a ball-by-ball Audio Descriptive Commentary in Hindi while watching Tata IPL 2022.

“Continuing its momentum of building rich consumer experiences, Disney+ Hotstar through this feature endeavours to enrich the match streaming experience of the visually impaired, or elderly by envisioning the match through the commentary for them. The feature is also dedicated to hardcore cricket fans who like to capture every detail of the match while watching it. The all-new audio descriptive commentary in Hindi feature will be available to viewers based in India, Canada and Singapore for four playoff matches on May 24th, 25th, 27th and 29th. The commentary will be conducted by ace cricket commentators of Prasar Bharti alum, Sanjay Banerjee, Ajay Mehra, Sunil Vaidya and Naveen Srivastava,” the company said.

By making the on-field action inclusive, through its pioneering technological innovations, Disney+ Hotstar aims to cater to under-served communities and the elderly. This will significantly increase their access to live sports so that every Indian household can partake in the excitement and fun of watching IPL. This feature is part of the brand’s accessibility initiative to enable access to entertainment for everyone that is a one-of-a-kind synergy of radio and television as a medium.

