Delhi Capitals partners with Optimum Nutrition

Delhi Capitals have announced Optimum Nutrition as their official nutrition partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Optimum Nutrition, a sports nutrition powder, is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition.

Commenting on the agreement, Vinod Bisht, Director & CEO, Delhi Capitals said: “Our players have always been our topmost priority and we are continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they are fit and healthy on and off the field. We are very delighted to welcome Optimum Nutrition as the Official Nutrition partner for Delhi Capital for IPL 2021 as their products will help our team achieve their nutrition goals. We look forward to a fruitful partnership."

The company’s Managing Director Satyavrat Pendharkar, said, “It is a great privilege for Optimum Nutrition to be Delhi Capital's Nutrition partner for the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League. These are difficult times, but the show must go on. The players are training out there, giving their 100%, and gearing up to put on a great game for all of us. Being world's #1 sports protein powder brand, Optimum Nutrition with our wide range of functional products is committed to support Delhi Capitals nutrition needs and help them achieve their performance goals.”

