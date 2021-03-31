Delhi Capitals inks digital content deal with OctaFX

JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced a one-year partnership with OctaFX, that comes on board as the team’s Official Trading Partner, making this the first trading partner status in IPL history. The deal, which includes an exclusive digital content partnership with the brand, is a first of its kind for Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on the association, Vinod Bisht, CEO of Delhi Capitals said “It gives me immense pride to announce this landmark partnership with OctaFX. This association highlights the value of our digital platforms in providing sponsors visibility and access to the large and engaged audience cultivated by Delhi Capitals. OctaFX’s consumer-first approach is in sync with our team’s values and our strong connect with our key stakeholders – the fans. We are honoured and grateful to receive their support on our quest for the title”.

OctaFX official representative Anna Raes also commented on the sponsorship, “Sponsoring Delhi Capitals is an exciting opportunity for the OctaFX team. We strive to support young and diligent players on their way to fulfil their ambitions, and realise their full potential. OctaFX and Delhi Capitals share the same views. When it comes to ambitions, online investing and sports are very much alike. Delhi Capitals is a young and up-and-coming team aspiring for success. Similarly, OctaFX aspires to be an ambitious leader in investing by putting their best efforts to create a valuable experience for traders. We also appreciate this opportunity to become a part of a modern, engaging, and exciting Indian cricket environment and provide the best game experience to its fan base”.

Under the partnership, Delhi Capitals’ flagship digital asset, DCTV, and all content produced under it, will be sponsored exclusively by OctaFX. With sports largely being played behind closed doors, owing to the ongoing pandemic, there has been a global decline in traditional sports sponsorship entitlements such as on-ground activations, in-stadia branding and match day experiences. Delhi Capitals was one of the first movers in the trend towards shifting focus to content marketing and delivering value for sponsors on social media.

In IPL 2020, the first edition of the tournament post-pandemic, Delhi Capitals launched DCTV, a video publishing platform that offers curated content to its combined 10.7 million social media followers. Creating instant impact, DCTV’s videos garnered a record 450 million views, the highest among all franchises, and the highest globally among all sports teams on Facebook and Instagram for September and October 2020.

The 2020 runners-up also have one of the highest growing social media followings among IPL teams and witnessed 87 million total interactions over the last few years.

Recognizing the need to capitalize on digital content marketing and the growing valuation of Delhi Capitals’ assets, OctaFX has signed the exclusive deal to maximise their digital outreach and amplify engagement. The brand will sponsor 6 fan-favourite digital IPs under the DCTV umbrella – DC All Access, DC on The Pitch, Capitals Unplugged, DC Specials, Salaam Dilli and FanCam. Apart from this, the brand will also have access to the team’s marquee players for developing its key communication and elevating its customer engagement.

