Cornitos joins Delhi Capitals as official snack partner

Delhi Capitals today announced premium nachos brand Cornitos as one of the team’s Official Partners for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Cornitos logo will be worn by the team on its official playing and training jersey.



Speaking on the partnership, Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, "We are thrilled to partner as Associate Sponsor of Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of IPL. We are launching our new economy packs for Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, and IPL would be the perfect platform for us for a pan-India reach. This is going to be our first innings at the IPL, and we are confident of a successful partnership with last year’s finalists, Delhi Capitals.”



"We are thrilled to welcome Cornitos on board as our Official Snack Partner this season,” said Vinod Bisht, CEO, Delhi Capitals, on the association. “The company's dynamism, ambition and popularity across generations, is a perfect fit for our team. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with them.”

