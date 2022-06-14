Chose not to proceed with the digital rights given the price required: Rebecca Campbell

Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Content and Operations, The Walt Disney Company, has said that the company chose not to proceed with the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital rights due to the price required to secure that package. Disney Star India has secured TV rights for five years for Rs 23,575 crore.



"We are pleased to extend our association with the Indian Premier League and look forward to offering the next five seasons across our portfolio of television channels. We made disciplined bids with a focus on long-term value. We chose not to proceed with the digital rights given the price required to secure that package. IPL is an important component of our portfolio of television channels in India, providing an incredible opportunity for us to showcase The Walt Disney Company’s powerful global brands and iconic storytelling, as well as Disney Star’s impressive collection of local original content, to millions of viewers in India," Campbell said.



She also said that Disney Star India will be exploring other multiplatform cricket rights, including future rights for the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which it currently holds through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. "Additionally, we hold Pro Kabaddi League rights, Indian Super League Football rights, as well as various international sports rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League," she added.



Campbell also said that Disney Star is focused on growing our robust slate of original entertainment content for Disney+ Hotstar and our television channels in the region. "Our vast portfolio of more than 70 television channels in India cuts across general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids, and lifestyle content, reaching 90% of pay cable and satellite TV homes in the region."



She also said that Disney+ Hotstar has 100 local original titles in the content pipeline with over 80 local originals slated to premiere this fiscal year.



"Disney+ Hotstar has changed the way Indians watch their entertainment - from favorite locally produced original TV shows to global blockbuster films, and popular sporting events. "Last year, Disney+ Hotstar was home to seven of the Top Ten Hindi SVOD entertainment series in India, and we currently have more than 100 local original titles in our content pipeline -- with over 80 local originals slated to premiere this fiscal year," Campbell said.

