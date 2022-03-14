BKT Tires is Official Tire Partner for eight IPL teams

Tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) continues its partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its season 15. BKT Tires will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for eight teams namely, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the newly announced team Gujarat Titans for the latest season.

As the ‘Official Tire Partner’, this season marks BKT’s first collaboration with Sunrisers Hyderabad & the newly announced franchise Gujarat Titans, the second consecutive year with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the third successive partnership with the remaining five teams.

According to Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries, “We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and euphoria around the league reach new heights with the creation of two additional teams to the country’s biggest and the world’s most popular cricketing tournament. We at BKT are sincerely devoted to sustaining the virtues exemplified by the ‘gentleman’s game.’ This is a league that unifies the entire country and has a large number of fan following that transcends boundaries and truly exemplifies the country's rich diversity.”

BKT is known for being a supporter and follower of sporting events all over the world, from cricket to football, to the amazing acrobatics of Monster Jam. BKT was the ‘Associate Partner’ for the Tamil Nadu Premier League for Seasons 2021 and 2019. It had associated with the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League, by partnering with eight out of twelve teams.

BKT has been associating with sporting events such as Monster Jam USA; the Italian football Serie B; Australia’s Big Bash League - Cricket; Spanish football LaLiga; Curling Canada's Championships and both Women and Men World Curling Championship; The French Ligue 2 BKT and EuroLeague Basketball. Additionally, BKT is also the ‘Official Tire Supplier’ for the upcoming Rugby World Cup France 2023.

