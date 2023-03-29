BCCI ropes in Herbalife as Official Partner for IPL 2023
Herbalife's deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL, said BCCI secy Jay Shah
Nutrition company Herbalife has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023.
The IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in the country starting this month, from March 31 to May 26.
Mr. Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI - said, “We are pleased to welcome Herbalife on board as an Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the TATA IPL. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand like Herbalife which is renowned for its science-based sports nutrition products. Their deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL.”
Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman said- “Every sports person and athlete knows the importance of science-backed nutrition and the impact it has on performance, we are excited to welcome on board Herbalife as an Official Partner for IPL 2023. We believe this association will offer an opportunity to gain greater understanding of wellbeing and nutrition on and off the field and have an impact at the various levels of cricket as well”.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this partnership truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also bolsters Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness.”
Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 150 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, which include sporting legends like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.
“At Herbalife, our decades of experience in science-based nutrition, health & wellness solutions have helped athletes in their journey to glory and to live their best life. Nutrition and diet are the most important factor in an athlete’s career as it helps them in building the right physique for their game. Herbalife will be a one stop for all their nutritional needs. From breakfast to post work out meals.” added Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India.
Mahindra is the Official SUV Partner of 4 IPL teams
Partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced its association as the official SUV partner with four T20 league teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals– and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.
“Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the four teams, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season,” the company said.
With this association, Mahindra will aim to boost test drives at its dealerships across the country, it said.
Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, " We are thrilled to be associated with four marquee teams competing in the T20 league as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value. "
Recently, Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as the title sponsor, and the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as the official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offered Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which resonate with the values of boxing. India topped the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals.
Bira 91 announces partnership with 5 teams ahead of IPL 2023
The brand will serve as the Official Partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Bira 91, India’s fastest growing beer brand, today announced that they have partnered with five teams ahead of the new season in 2023. Serving as the Official Partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season, Bira 91 is set to bring a fresh and innovative approach to fan engagement for one of India’s biggest sporting events. These partnerships are a true celebration of the fusion of cricket and beer, creating bespoke experiences for India’s new-age consumers.
Cricket and beer have long been considered a perfect combination, with many fans of the sport enjoying a chilled beer while watching their favorite teams in action. The experience of watching cricket with friends, family or fellow fans is enhanced by the addition of beer, with the shared enjoyment of a few cold ones adding to the camaraderie and sense of occasion. Bira 91 has been a long-standing supporter of cricket, both through its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the partnership with Delhi Capitals last year. The association with cricket has helped elevate the sports viewing experience of fans and helped increase the brand’s visibility amongst fans, with Bira 91 becoming a go-to beer for those watching cricket matches across India and beyond.
Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO of Bira 91 expressed his excitement about the partnerships, saying, “As a brand deeply rooted in cricket culture, Bira 91 is thrilled to be the Official Partner for each of these amazingly talented teams. As the worlds of cricket and beer both undergo a generational shift, fans and consumers crave new and flavorful experiences. Addressing this change of guard through our multi-year partnerships, our intent is to elevate the cricket-viewing experience amongst Indian consumers."
Bira 91 is one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the world, offering a distinct range of flavorful beers. By partnering with 5 outstanding teams, the brand aims to expand its reach across regions and brew the timeless love Indians have for cricket and beer.
IPL 2023 total ad investment to be between $490 and $600 mn: Report
The report by Media Partners Asia says Jio Cinema’s IPL 2023 penetration will be 20-30 million
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
In the upcoming IPL 2023, Jio Cinema, the official digital streaming partner, will achieve penetration of 20-30 million, as per a report by Media Partners Asia has said.
As per the report, mobile supremacy and a CTV strategy will drive Jio Cinema to an estimated $330 to $350 million in ad sales.
As for Star India, the report says the broadcaster's ad sales is expected to reach $200 to $220 million.
The report further says that total ad investment in IPL 2023 falls within a wide range between $490 and $600 million.
WPL: Great show on ground, but what about TV?
Industry players said TV viewership for the first edition of Women’s Premier League was less than expected but decent
By Aditi Gupta | Mar 28, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
The first TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) concluded on March 26, 2023, with a tremendous response on ground. DY Patil saw a full house for the final, but the response was tepid in terms of TV viewership, shared industry players.
It was a different story on digital. JioCinema, which streamed the tournament free as the official digital streaming partner, clocked the highest watch-time per user (more than 50 minutes per match), according to Viacom18 Sports.
“Our vision is to nurture TATA WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
Commenting on the advertisers roped in for WPL, he further said, “We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience.”
As per the official release, the inaugural season of TATA WPL on JioCinema delivered the highest viewership for any women’s event globally. In fact, the summit clash of the inaugural season between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw over 10 million new viewers tuning in.
We are yet to receive the television viewership figures for the finals but industry experts said the ratings were decent for the first couple of matches. However, they are hopeful that the numbers for the semis and finals would be better.
While Madison Media CEO Amol Dighe said the WPL television ratings till the third week were “not fantastic” but decent, Jigar Rambhia, COO of sports ed-tech startup Sporjo, expressed disappointment at the TV numbers, saying they weren’t looking good.
“The TV numbers have been disappointing as the response on-ground has been tremendous. We had a completely sold-out match on Sunday with 35,000 people at the DY Patil stadium for the finals. In fact, the match before that also pulled a crowd of 20,000-25000 people. Getting such numbers for a women's cricket match is not easy and if that has been achieved, I am not sure why TV numbers aren't looking good,” Rambhia wondered.
Sharing the viewership data for the first three weeks of WPL, Madison’s Dighe said the TV rating for the first week was 0.22, which went up to 0.28 in the second week, and 0.27 in the third.
As per Dighe, the male viewership rating for week 1 was 0.2 TVR, in week 2 it was 0.32 and by week 3 it was 0.31.
“The ratings till the third week were not fantastic but it was decent. The expectations were high and I think the ratings for the semi-final and final matches will be better (figures are not available yet),” Dighe noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said the WPL TV ratings have been decent.
“It was the first edition and with time, WPL will catch up on popularity, but it was a decent start. Also, it's a first edition and there is no data available for comparison. For women’s cricket it's a good start.”
According to data available with exchange4media, in terms of cumulative LIVE reach, in Week 1, 51 million people watched it LIVE while 61 million watched in Week 2.
Sharing the duration of advertising spots in the matches, Dighe said that the ads got 1,800 seconds of air time during the first match, which increased to 2700 seconds by the 14th game.
Talking about the revenue generated by the league, a senior industry person said Viacom18 Sports is likely to have met its targets as the number could be as high as Rs 80-90 crore. Over 50 advertisers and 10 sponsors have signed on with the official broadcaster. Some industry experts said it was too early to provide exact figures, but the official broadcaster is expected to earn around Rs 70-90 crore.
Sharing more insights was Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, who opined that WPL had a good start and is likely to gain momentum over the years. “Like all new initiatives, WPL 1 has had a good start. I personally played a frontal role in IPL 1 more than 15 years ago and TV ad revenue was a mere Rs 200 odd crore, no more. Today it is 20 times the initial number. So WPL too will gain momentum over the years. Viacom18, I believe, met targets as the feedback has been positive all around.”
Advertisers’ score
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of WPL had signed around 10 sponsors for this first season - Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries.
The women’s league also attracted advertisements across categories and their interest went up from the first match to the 14th, noted Dighe. “I can say it was a decent beginning for the WPL this year. Advertisers' interest also went up and there were ads across categories.”
Rambhia, too, said that the tournament was well received. “Every team sold out every possible slot. TV and digital were almost full. I am hoping it is decent money for Viacom18.”
Goyal, however, noted that advertisers were experimenting with no large commitments. “They were just wetting their feet,” he said.
With inputs from Sonam Saini
Ampere roped in as RCB's official EV partner
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB-themed Primus electric scooter, which will be gifted to the Player of the Match
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:19 AM | 3 min read
Ampere the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (“GEMPL”) has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Official EV Partner for the upcoming season of the T20 League. With Royal Challengers Bangalore being the world’s first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, the collaboration is in perfect sync with Ampere's commitment to lead India towards a greener future.
Built on the spirit of sustainability and purpose, the Cheerleader Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore will showcase a distinctive Jersey integration that will be referred to as the 'Ampere Take Charge Squad. Their outfits and the musical instruments will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap.
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB themed Primus electric scooter, and each match played at the home ground will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the Limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away of special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.
Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as our values and purpose for sustainability are perfectly aligned. Cricket is a democratic game and is a religion in India. Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customer’s at large, while we continue to democratize smart & sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2 wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”
The collaboration will extend Ampere's Har Gully Electric campaign to the Har Gully Cricket theme, featuring star RCB players, evoking nostalgia about gully cricket that the country is known to enjoy. Ampere customers will get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences, interesting on-ground activations, and more.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique
touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”
The philosophy adopted by RCB is reflected in their approach both on and off the field, with the mantra "Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive." Meanwhile, Ampere's clarion call is to Take Charge and contribute towards a more sustainable future. By collaborating together, they aim to convey the message that impact is created only when we Take Charge, emphasizing the importance of both a bold attitude and charging towards sustainability.
Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador JioCinema
As part of the association, Tendulkar has also starred in the promo for JioCinema ahead of IPL 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
JioCinema has announced cricket’s biggest icon and IPL winner Sachin Tendulkar as their Brand Ambassador. Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema’s efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital.
One of the most worshipped cricketers to have ever set foot on the 22 yards, Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he calls for fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the former Mumbai Indians icon and captain will participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms.
Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said – “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”
“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital.”
The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature for over 700mn+ internet users through the 2023 edition of TATA IPL.
JioCinema, now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Qatar Airways named title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore
The group has also introduced RCB Innovation Lab, a service that generates insights, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 10:06 AM | 8 min read
RCB has also taken a giant step forward in merging sports and lifestyle with the introduction of RCB Innovation Lab.
It aims to generate insight, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports in India. At the core of this aim is an aspiration to develop adaptable people and leaders, capable of driving performance improvement and excellence on and off the field.
RCB innovation Lab is based on two principles, to bring sports innovation to as many people and to collaborate with innovative organisations.
RCB in association with the LEADERS, organiser of the most prestigious global sports communities through events, communities and intelligence will connect the most influential people in sports to the most powerful ideas in Sports, thereby bring the global sports leaders together in India for the first time and discuss and drive the future of sports in South East Asia.
Through this initiative they plan to break boundaries; create a platform where sports, business, tech, media and performance meet. They share ambitious plans to propel growth in the regional and international sports market, both on and off the field.
They will host the biggest names in sports and media together in a single platform from over 15+ countries over an exploratory two-day meet, checking how to tap an ever-growing, vibrant Indian sports market on and off the field.
Besides, RCB will provide an unmatched opportunity to close to 750 senior executives and participating brands with a unique opportunity to share their brand story with the key regional and international leaders in sport.
However, one of the biggest features of the RCB Innovation Lab is venturing into Sports Ed Tech, Research & Development for performance enhancement and the setting up of startup accelerator programmes with leading sports & health tech accelerators.
RCB will also establish an AI backed cricket coaching and talent ID platform, helping to identify and develop RCB stars of the future.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB has this highly engaging fan base across the globe, and it has been numbered around 30 million. In 2022, we had touched a TV reach of 262.6 million, highest among all the IPL teams. As RCB is returning to their home turf after a gap of 3 years, we want to make it memorable in more ways than one. We want to break down the international barriers and showcase India as a thriving market. With the RCB Innovation Lab, it will be an attempt to take Sports Tech to next level in India. We, as one of the most popular sports teams in India, want to contribute and create meaningful footprints in sports in India which just do not confine to the playing arena alone and we believe if sports has to grow, then all aspects of the sports has to grow as well and we are on that journey with this vision.
RCB aspires to give its fans a purpose and meaning with Go Green initiative to utilise the connect and community of fans to be part of a larger movement that benefits society at large.”
Mo Bobat, Performance Consultant of RCB, said, “In addition to the many exciting innovations RCB has been known for on the field, it’s great to be able launch the RCB Innovation Lab. Cricket, and sport more generally, is evolving at such a pace and RCB wants to play a leading role in shaping what sports organisations and leaders do to achieve success, on and off the field.”
Leaders’ Managing Director, Laura McQueen, commented “India is an exciting and thriving market with endless opportunity. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at RCB to bring Leaders to India to be part of the innovation happening here and showcase this to global sports business and performance executives around the world.”
RCB in the journey of green movement
RCB started the journey of green initiative with the first ever “green game” in 2011. Joined WWF India as the face of Namma Bengaluru for Earth Hour in 2012 and officially declared Carbon Neutrality through fan driven initiatives and not the purchase of carbon credits. RCB became the World’s first Carbon Neutral Cricket Team in 2013. From 2014 to 2019, fan engagement recorded the green pledges, installation of 1422 solar panels in RCB’s home ground - M Chinnaswamy stadium, with an overall capacity of 400KW, establishment of waste management centre for sustainable waste disposal of wet and dry waste in the stadium where ~8 tones waste was segregated per match.
RCB is now moving forward in this green movement with a holistic approach to carbon neutrality. RCB aims to make Chinnaswamy, a green stadium, rejuvenate the Lakes and create a network of green schools across Bengaluru to encourage green initiates and sustainable living for future. RCB also aims to continue creating pet friendly stands, an initiative undertaken in 2019.
RCB has entered an alliance with Goodera, the world's leading volunteering platform, to drive Go Green initiatives. Go Green initiatives includes Green Lakes, Green Schools, Green Stadium, and Green Army.
As a first step, RCB will be restoring 2 lakes in South Bengaluru covering 44 acres that affects the nearby area with floods and if rejuvenated will impact the connected lakes and land, to make it more liveable and sustainable. As with any other venture of RCB, the fan engagement is central to this mission as well. We intend to transform Go Green Initiative into a movement by fan engagement with a purpose.
The RCB will also transform nearly 200 educational institutions in Bengaluru into green schools and earning a special green certificate will work as a source of motivation for them.
“At Goodera, we strongly believe in the power of community engagement in driving sustainable impact. RCB's unique fan driven model of carbon neutrality is inspirational. RCB has enabled sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people. Goodera is proud to partner with RCB since 2011 on the Go Green initiatives inspiring millions of passionate RCB fans to bring small changes in their daily life for planet earth. said Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera, the world's leading volunteering platform and RCB's sustainability impact partner.”
Fans throng for RCB Unbox
RCB returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after a gap of three years in the most remarkable of ways — the cracking RCB Unbox 2.0 for the fans. It is a celebration of the 12th man army, the loyal fan base of the RCB who could not experience a game day at the stadium for the past three years.
The fans were allowed to watch the full squad practice of RCB, a first of its kind initiative in the T20, accompanied by RCB brand launches and the fans also witnessed the coming back of two cricketers who are now part of the RCB folklore — Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. They were inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame and as a mark of respect, the RCB retired the jerseys of AB (17) and Chris Gayle (333) forever from its roster.
“First of all, a big thanks to RCB for inducting me into the Hall Of Fame. I have so many fun memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB. It feels like
homecoming for me and it was a delight for me to reconnect with the team, the players and above all the fans. The RCB, RCB chant will always stay with me,” said Chris Gayle.
“It is a massively touching gesture by RCB to induct me into the Hall Of Fame and it has a very special place in my heart. I have missed the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was enthralling for me to relieve all those experiences once more during the RCB Unbox,” said AB De Villiers.
The stadium was packed to the rafters with live music beats by Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo followed by the arrival of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, ABD and Chris Gayle were greeted with thundering cheers and the iconic chant — RCB, RCB.
“I am quite excited to welcome back fans to the stadium after 3 years. It was such an exhilarating experience to practice in front of some amazing fans as part of the RCB Unbox. It was also thrilling to welcome back AB and Chris for their special day, and it was awesome to feel the energy,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis.
