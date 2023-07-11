IPL brand value climbs 80% from last year: Report
The IPL Brand Valuation Study 2023 by investment bank Houlihan Lokey says the league’s brand value now stands at $3.2 billion
The stand-alone brand value of the Indian Premier League is now US$3.2 billion, up 80% from US$1.8 billion in 2022, says Houlihan Lokey, the global investment bank, in its IPL Brand Valuation Study 2023, its inaugural report into the business enterprise and brand values of IPL.
The business enterprise value of the IPL stands at US$15.4 billion, up 80% from US$8.5 billion in 2022, mainly due to the impact of the 2023–2027 media rights deal with Viacom18 and Disney Star.
The IPL’s media rights have grown at a phenomenal CAGR of 18% from 2008 to 2023, while the growth in absolute terms between the 2017 and 2023 cycles is 196%. When the IPL’s broadcasting fee is compared with other professional leagues in the world on a per-match basis, the IPL fares well above the likes of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the English Premier League (EPL) and the Bundesliga and is second only to the National Football League (NFL).
“Created on the American style of franchise-based systems of hiring players, the IPL has established itself as a hugely lucrative sports league, along similar lines as the NFL and the NBA,” commented Harsh Talikoti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Valuation Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.
“Besides the exponential growth in brand and business enterprise valuation of the IPL and the franchisees, it is interesting to note the prominent shift towards acceptance of digital platforms for sports consumption. Viacom18’s strategic push towards promoting digital viewership in India has undeniably reignited the much-needed excitement surrounding the IPL. This shift is evident in the remarkable viewership numbers witnessed during the current season on Viacom18’s OTT platform, JioCinema. However, Disney Star’s television viewing numbers were also very encouraging this year, achieving record levels,” added Talikoti.
With a brand value of US$212 million, growing year-on-year at 45.2%, Chennai Super Kings is ranked No. 1 in both brand ranking and business enterprise value ranking. Royal Challengers Bangalore ranks second in terms of brand value at US $195 million. Rajasthan Royals saw the highest incremental brand value rise in percentage terms year-on-year of 103%, the report says.
IPL ‘Rivary Week’ saw record-breaking 2.1 cr new viewers: Disney Star
The addition of new users also took the network's viewership to 47.14 crore in the first 57 games, the highest in IPL history for the same stage
By exchange4media Staff | May 19, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star Network announced on Thursday that it broke viewership records for IPL, adding nearly 2.1 crore new users during “rivalry week” or week 6 of Tata IPL 2023.
With the addition of the new users live broadcast viewership has gone up to 47.14 crore in the first 57 games, the highest in IPL history at the same stage, said the company in its press release.
Week 6 of IPL is an initiative by Disney Star Network where popular rival teams from South and North clash.
In week 6, seven matches crossed peak concurrency of three crores with the Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match posting a peak concurrency of 4.7 crore, the highest in Rivalry Week.
The network also said that it witnessed a year-on-year growth of more than 44% in Weekly TVR, compared to the previous edition of the tournament.
The network’s rivalry week also comprised special programming with segments like Ask Star, Incredible Moments and Down the Memory Lane. It also introduced new show segments like Fan Battles, Versus and Rival Games and India’s No.1 Cricket show – Jindal Panther Cricket Live.
"Disney Star is building the highly anticipated 'Race To The Playoffs', from 23rd May 2023, through a host of initiatives across live coverage, programming, and fan engagement. The league is at its competitive best with 5 teams still fighting for the remaining three playoff spots, with Gujarat Titans already qualified," said the network.
CSK fans get a clarion call from Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits
The brand has released a fan anthem - ‘Ready Madi Adi’ to celebrate the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase
By exchange4media Staff | May 16, 2023 2:54 PM | 2 min read
Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits from ITC Foods, has released a fan anthem - ‘Ready Madi Adi’ (Get Ready…Fold your Fingers..Blow a Whistle in Tamil) - to celebrate the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase. With the season in full swing & SuperKings registering a Strong performance, Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits is thrilled to offer a new way for Chennai Super Kings fans to show their support for their favourite team. Created with foot-tapping music, the anthem is a catchy and upbeat track that captures the essence of what it means to be a Chennai Super Kings fan.
The anthem encapsulates the true spirit of the game & is a clarion call to all the CSK fans to blow a strong whistle and show support to their favourite team. It has been sung and composed by Tenma while the lyrics were penned by creative agency Mind Your Language from Chennai. This anthem further strengthens the brand’s partnership with CSK and the messaging of #StrongaaWhistlePodu’, where fans are asked to not just do a normal whistle for their team this season but to have the Strong Milk Biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for CSK.
Speaking about the launch of the anthem Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Celebrating the fandom of CSK, the ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem is an attempt by Sunfeast Supermilk to create a deeper connection with the audience and further amplify our #StrongaaWhistlePodu’ campaign. The team has a massive fan following and this anthem aims to celebrate the spirit of these fans and their love for their team.”
Sivamani, a renowned drummer, who has covered the anthem in his own inimitable style said, “I’ve been huge supporter of Chennai Super Kings since the first season. As a Superfan, I’m happy to be partnering with Sunfeast Supermilk for the ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem. It was so catchy that I had to make a cover version myself! I’m geared up to cheer for CSK with a Strong Whistle!”.
The anthem will be further amplified through promotions on Moj platform with a hashtag challenge. The brand has collaborated with CSK to launch it across all of its social media channels and has engage with CSK fans and influencers like Saravanan and Sivamani to create content using this anthem.
IPL 2023: 18 new categories & 83 new brands advertised in first 54 matches this year
According to TAM report, Pan Masala beat ecommerce gaming category to take the top position on TV during IPL 16
By exchange4media Staff | May 15, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read
As many as 18 new advertising categories and 83 new brands advertised in the first 54 matches of TATA IPL this year compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15, according to a TAM advertising report. Pan Masala category beat fantasy sports/ecomm gaming category, which has been maintaining its top position since the last IPL.
The latest report states that Pan Masala, which was consistently second after ecomm gaming in the first 44 matches, now contributes to 16 % of ad volume. ecommm gaming has a 15 % share in ad volume, the latest report said.
In IPL 16, these two categories managed to be in the top five advertising categories throughout 54 matches.
Compared to the last IPL, the share of Pan Masala increased by 9% and of ecomm gaming by 1 %.
While fantasy sports/ecomm gaming had a 14 % share in the first 54 matches in IPL 15, this year it has recorded 15% and Pan Masala, which had a 7 % share of Ad volume last year, reached 16% this time, the report said.
Apart from these two, the other categories in the top five are aerated soft drinks (10%), biscuits (9%) and cellular phone service (7%), which means three out of the five top categories are food and beverages.
Collectively, the top five categories in IPL 16 together had a 55% share of Ad Volumes while the top five advertisers contributed a 39% share of Ad Volumes during 54 matches this season.
Sporta Technologies was the leading advertiser during all 54 matches with an 11 % share in Ad Volumes compared to 7% last IPL season.
Among the 83 new brands, ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ was the leading brand followed by Rupay Credit, Thums Up Charged, ‘Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi’, and Airtel 5G Plus-Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which replaced Parle Platina Hide and Seek Black Bourbon.
Top advertisers for this year’s IPL are Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Bharti Airtel, Parle Biscuits and Vishnu Packaging.
The percentage share (based on Ad Volumes) of Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and K P Pan Foods, increased from 7% and 5%, respectively in IPL 15 to 11% and 8% in IPL 16.
The top five new advertising categories are biscuits, moisturising lotions, ecomm-travel and tourism, ecomm-auto products and services, and luggage.
The report also mentioned common and exclusive brands on national sports channels versus regional sports channels in IPL 16.
A total of 11 exclusive brands were seen on national (Hindi and English language) sports channels while 17 exclusive brands made it to regional language sports channels during the 54 matches this IPL.
Dream11.com, an online sports gaming platform, was leading the list of common brands on both regional and Hindi + English sports channels during the 54 matches.
As many as 85 brands were common in both channel categories during the 54 matches this IPL, the report said.
Coca-Cola advertised its two brands - Maaza Aam Panna, which was the top exclusive brand on Hindi + English language sports channels, and Maaza which led the exclusive brands on regional sports channels.
