Leena Nair of Unilever joins French luxury group Chanel as CEO

French Luxury Group Chanel has appointed Unilever executive Leena Nair as its new Global Chief Executive, based in London.

Nair's career at the global consumer goods company spanned 30 years, most recently as the Chief of Human resources and a member of Unilever's executive commmittee.

The group said in a statement that French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, would move to the role of Global Executive Chairman.

She follows U.S. businesswoman Maureen Chiquet, who came from a fashion background and was CEO of Chanel for nine years until early 2016. She was not replaced until now.

Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel and grew to become a byword for French chic.

