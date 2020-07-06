Zee Thirai presents ‘July Scarefest’ with a compelling line up of horror movies

Staying true to its brand philosophy – ‘Rathathil Kalandhadu Cinema’, Zee Thirai is set to entertain its audiences with a line-up of thrilling horror movies that is sure to leave its audiences in shivers! Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for the most exciting and terrifying experience as Zee Thirai brings to you ‘July Scarefest’ from July 7th- 12th of, 2:oo pm. Each day, Zee Thirai will showcase a blockbuster Tamil horror film that will have the audiences hooked.

The 2018 thriller-horror film, ‘Bhaagamathie’ is written and directed by G Ashok and stars Anushka Shetty and Jayaram in the lead roles and Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma and Asha Sarath in other key roles. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the film is the story of a IAS Chanchala (Anuskha Shetty) who is kept imprisoned in an abandoned and haunted house – Bhaagamathie Bungalow - as she is being interrogated by law enforcement officials who are investigating a politician under suspicion for corruption. As she is left alone in the bungalow, Chanchala is possessed by a spirit, and transforms into an unrecognizable person. The spirit is Bhaagamathie, an ancient royal Queen of the Nizam, who used to kill evil-doers. According to the legend, Bhaagamathie was captured and killed by the evil-doers and locked up in the bungalow.

D Suresh directorial ‘Baby’ stars Manoj Bharathiraja, Shira Gaarg, Baby Sathanya, Baby Srivarshini and Anjali Rao. This is a story of a separated husband and wife who reunite to protect their daughter, who has been haunted. It starts off as Adhithi, the 6-year-old daughter of Sakthi and Siva, hearing voices in her home, where she lives with her mother. One birthday, she finds a doll placed near the elevator and the same voice urges her to accept it as her birthday gift. Adhithi accepts the gift and over time, she starts to grow attached to the voice and the doll. At the same time, she also starts to see a ghostly figure, which Adhithi takes a liking to. The rest of the movie takes the viewers on a mysterious journey as the family tries to get to the root of these occurrences.

Sai Pallavi, Naga Shourya and Veronika Arora starrer, ‘Dhiya’ is a bilingual (Tamil & Telugu) horror film directed by A L Vijay and produced by Lyca Productions. This is the story of Thulasi (Sai Pallavi), who at the age of 19 gets accidentally pregnant by Krishna (Naga Shourya) and is forced to abort the child. Years later, still living in the trauma of the past, Thulasi is married to Krishna and tries to move on and live a happy life. This movie is the story of the revenge of Dhiya (Veronika Arora), the unborn child of Thulasi and Krishna, whose spirit has been present in their lives all these years and causes the mysterious deaths of all the people who pressurised the 19-year-old Thulasi to get an abortion.

‘Naalu Aaru Anju’ (465) is a Tamil and Telugu film which is the directorial debut of film maker Sai Sathyam, produced by S L Prabhu. The film features Karthik Raj, Manobala and Niranjana in lead roles. This thriller deals with the story of a Jay (Karthik Raj), a doctor who works in the same hospital as Manobala. In spite of the fact that he is in love with another woman, a lady doctor in the hospital falls deeply in love with him. However, Manobala and the lady doctor die under mysterious circumstances. At the same time, Karthik Raj is due to inherit his ancestral home, and this gives him great contentment. During this time, Jai sees visions of a woman unknown to him. Because nobody else around him can see this woman, he is labelled mentally unstable and institutionalised. The movie is a thrilling unveiling of the truth behind these visions.

‘Vaa Arugil Vaa’ is a 1990 classic starring Ramya Krishnan, Raja and Vaishnavi, loosely inspired by the 1988 American movie ‘Child’s Play’. This is written and directed by Kalaivanan Kannadasan and the dialogues have been written by Kanmani Subbu. This is a story of a young woman (Vaishnavi) who is married to a man (Raja) for her wealth. On learning of her family’s fall from grace and financial demise, her in-laws abuse her and plot to drive her out of the house. Ultimately, she is killed by her uncle in-law and to cover up the murder, she is cremated surreptitiously by her in-laws. The man goes on to remarry another woman (Ramya Krishnan) while still being heartbroken at the death of his first wife. As the story proceeds, it is revealed that the spirit of the first wife has latched on to a doll, which finds its way into the husband’s home, killing every member of his family one by one, avenging her brutal murder.

‘Sathura Adi 3500’ is a horror drama film written and directed by Jaison. Starring Nikhil Mohan, Ineya, Swathi Deekshith and Felix Johnny Kuruvilla in the lead roles, the film also features veteran actors Rahman, Pratap Pothan and Kovai Sarala in important roles. This is the story of a police officer, Karuna, who is on a mission to solve the mysterious murder of a young man named Stephen. However, the plot thickens when the police officer is terrorised by Stephen’s ghost.

7th July – Bhaagamathie

8th July - Baby

9th July – Dhiya

10th July – Naalu Aaru Anju

11th July – Vaa Arugil Vaa

12th July – Sathura Adi 3500