Zee Telugu to air ‘Sankranthi Samabaralu’ on Jan 13 & 14

Adding on to the festive vibes of the new year, Zee Telugu has announced the telecast of its special offering ‘Sankranthi Samabaralu’ for its ardent viewers. The show will feature Zee Telugu Kutumbam stars celebrating Sankranthi with a mix of special dances, comedy skits and music. The show will be aired on 13th & 14th January at 9 AM on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

This special episode features the two-day event that witnessed a gathering of most of the actors from the Zee Telugu Kutumbam, rejoicing with traditional games and activities like Rangoli, Bullet race and more. The jamboree is hosted by VJ Sunny and Sreemukhi, while the special attraction for the event is Energetic Star Ram Pothineni who surprises the Zee Telugu family with his entry on bike along with a rally of bikers. The icing on the cake is, Ram unveils his upcoming movie posted ‘Red’ which is all set to release this Sankranti.

The second day adds to the essence of the festival as Sudha Chandran, Sunanda and Anusha will portray as Goddesses and perform on Ammavaru songs. Besides, fiction leads dances on tunes of some exciting medley songs. The mega event is anchored by Navdeep and exuberant Sreemukhi, where the entire constellation of Zee Telugu’s most popular stars descended on the same place and set the festival ablaze with their breathtaking performances. The high-octane performances, music by SRGMP 13th season contestants, Saddam comedy skits etc., will give the audience the major thrill.

Celebrating every facet and flavor of the festival, Zee Telugu’s Sankranthi Samabaralu brings alive the spirit of Makara Sankranthi along with entertainment like never before making the couch potatoes to stick up television.