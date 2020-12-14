Zee Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 17th season goes live

Zee Kannada, a channel known for its unabating innovativeness, is all set to enthral the audience with yet another unique initiative. At a time when the country is under lockdown, making fresh content hard to come by on television. The journey through the 10,000+ auditions till the finale has inevitably included a higher quotient of adventure, humour, thrill, glamour, entertainment and singing! The countdown has just begun as SRGMP 17th season, Karnataka’s foremost and the biggest singing talent hunt show announces its exceptional Top 5 most-deserving finalists. These young singing superstars, Ashwin Sharma, Sharadhi Patil, Kambada Rangayya, Kiran Patil and Shreenidhi Shastry will showcase their singing prowess LIVE on 20th December from 6:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The LIVE finale will be hosted by Anushree making it the ultimate weekend entertainer. The revered judges include the four music maestros, the playback singer and music composer Vijay Prakash, and soundtrack composer, singer Arjun Janya, the legendary playback singer and film actor Rajesh Krishnan, and Nadabrahma Dr Hamsalekha will have to make some tough decisions for a battle never witnessed before.

Choose your favorite contestant and make them to win the finale by giving your valuable votes. Contestants Codes are Ashwin Sharma(ASHW), SHARADHI PATIL(SHAR), Kambada Rangayya(KAMB), Kiran Patil(KIRA), SHREENIDHI SHASTRY(SHRE).

Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar said, “SRGMP is one of our marquee properties which has significantly grown over the last few years. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa being one of our tentpole shows has continued to grow in the hearts of Kannadigas across the world. Witnessing an increase in participation year on year, this season saw an overwhelming response of 10000+ participants across the state that highlights the impact and the power of this medium. We are glad that to continue providing a platform that has encouraged budding singing talent in the state to share their voice to our nation.”

The LIVE finale promises a one-a-kind experience for the music-loving audience. Watch out for another history in the making with the power-packed performances of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 17th contestants for the first time-ever.