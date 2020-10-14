ZEE Entertainment donates 10 ambulances, 4,000 PPE kits to Andhra Pradesh

Media & Entertainment Powerhouse ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today, in line with its national level CSR drive against Covid-19, officially handed over 10 Ambulances and 4000 PPE kits to the state of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Perni Venkataramayya - Minister of Transport and I&PR, R.K. Roja - APIIC Chairman, Dr Mallikarjuna - CEO YSR Arogya Sri Health trust, B. Rajasekhar Reddy – Additional CEO YSR Arogya Sri Health Trust, further strengthening its fight against Covid-19.

The Company has utilized the sanctioned CSR budget (for the fight against Covid-19) to provide the following essentials to the state of Andhra Pradesh:

Ambulances – 10 ambulances donated to the state



PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Kits – 4,000 kits donated to the state

Speaking on this initiative, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ZEE said, “ZEE is committed to provide a strong support to the Andhra Pradesh Government in its fight against Covid-19, with a key focus on strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure. We sincerely hope that the donated healthcare requirements will further enable the state to address the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic and strengthen its overall healthcare ecosystem."

Perni Venkataramayya - Minister of Transport and I&PR said, “The CSR initiative of ZEE entertainment in helping Andhra Pradesh with ambulances and PPE kits is highly appreciable and also a meaningful intervention of a corporate’s responsibility towards the society. Also, I’m happy to know Mr. Punit Goenka and ZEE have helped other states in India as well with such contributions in strengthening their fight against COVID -19.”

R.K. Roja - APIIC Chairman said, “My heartfelt thanks to Mr. Punit Goenka and ZEE for their support and in this time of need towards Covid -19 response and relief in Andhra Pradesh. With the efforts we are putting in I hope we, very soon win this war against Corona Virus.”



In its national level CSR drive towards enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure against Covid-19, ZEE had committed to donate 240+ ambulances, 46,000+ PPE kits, 90+ oxygen humidifiers & 6,00,000 Daily Meals. The donation to the state of Andhra Pradesh is in line with this national level CSR drive.

At a national level, ZEE has also financially supported over 5000 Daily Wage Earners working directly or indirectly with the Company. Further, 3400+ employees have contributed towards PM CARES Fund. The amount generated was matched by ZEE, and the collective proceeds were donated to PM CARES Fund.

As a responsible Media & Entertainment player, ZEE continues to take strong steps needed in further intensifying its fight against Covid-19.