Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.

In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.

“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.

He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”

Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”

Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”

As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.

'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.

