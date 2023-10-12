Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, was speaking at ABP Network's ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit
“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.
In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.
“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.
He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”
Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”
Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”
As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
News18 Kannada launches prime-time debate show 'Akhada'
News18 Kannada Akhada is being hosted by Hariprasada A
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
News18 Kannada has launched ‘Akhada’, a prime-time debate show dedicated to deconstructing political developments and current affairs.
The show will be hosted by Hariprasada A, a renowned journalist with 17 years of experience in the Kannada news industry.
News18 Kannada Akhada will bring together an assorted panel of opinion makers, political party spokespersons, and renowned journalists to create a platform for lively and knowledgeable debates. The show will address today's most pressing concerns, offering viewers with a complete and impartial assessment on the most demanding matters in politics and current affairs. The show is set to become the go-to source for in-depth political analysis and thought-provoking discussions in Karnataka.
The show started airing on October 5.
ABP Network to host ‘The Southern Rising' summit in Chennai
The event will explore the progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
ABP Network is organising ‘The Southern Rising' Summit on October 12, 2023, in Chennai.
'The Southern Rising’ Summit will celebrate and explore the exceptional progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. From education and healthcare to governance models, the southern states stand as inspiring examples.
The event will be graced by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, P. Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Rana Daggubati, Actor, Kushboo Sundar, Actor, Producer, and Politician; Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council and Worker of BRS Party; K. Annamalai, State President of BJP Tamil Nadu; Ricky Kej, Music Composer and Environmentalist, 3X Grammy Award Winner; Revathy, Actor and Director, Gurcharan Das, Author & Commentator; Musicians Mahesh Raghvan and Nandini Shankar; Suhasini Maniratnam, Actor, Director and Producer; John Brittas, Member of Parliament (CPIM); M V Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka and Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Digital Content Creators Chaithania Prakash and Ardhra Sajan, amongst other luminaries.
ICC WC: Star Sports expands Hindi feed to US, Canada, Australia, and Middle East
The Hindi coverage will also include Star Sports’ pre-match show ‘Cricket Live’
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 5:59 PM | 4 min read
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, has announced the global expansion of its Hindi feed for the marquee tournament.
“Fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East can now savour uninterrupted coverage of all the thrilling action in Hindi. This marks the first-ever occasion where the ICC Men’s CWC is being broadcast in Hindi within these regions, accessible through both linear and digital platforms, catering to the vibrant Indian diaspora. This milestone underscores the profound significance of cultural pride—'Hindi Mein Baat Hai, Kyunki Hindi Mein Jazbaat Hai.’ (The language brings out all the emotions),” stated a press release.
The Hindi coverage on these platforms will also include Star Sports’ pre-match show ‘Cricket Live.
John Lasker, senior vice president of ESPN+, said, “Anchored by ESPNcricinfo, the leading digital destination for cricket news and information around the world, ESPN has a long history covering top-level international cricket for fans in the U.S. Presenting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in both English and Hindi on ESPN+ is part of our continued commitment to growing an established audience of cricket fans in the States and around the world.”
Steve Crawley, Managing Director, Fox Sports, said: “We know there is a large and passionate Australian Indian cricket community so to be able to provide the Hindi feed, powered by an expert team of commentators, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for all Indian matches plus the semi-finals and final on FOX SPORTS gives fans more choice and more ways to enjoy the action, and that’s good for cricket and good for fans.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star, said, ‘’The global response to Disney Star's Hindi coverage for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been tremendous as we take the excitement of the tournament to hearts and homes of millions worldwide and deepen their engagement. The coverage in Hindi, in addition to the World Feed, not only makes it more accessible to the Indian diaspora but more importantly, galvanises the sense of belonging and deep emotional connection with Indian Cricket. The Hindi feed, with India-focussed storylines, distinctly Indian perspectives on non-India narratives, unique visuals including customised graphics and powered by an incredible line-up of talent, will significantly bolster the unifying experience of watching Cricket for Indians worldwide and hopefully deepen the sense of pride in being an Indian Cricket fan."
Irfan Pathan, T20 World Cup winner who is part of Star Sports "StarCast" for World Cup said, “Cricket has a unique way of uniting people, and with the Hindi feed reaching Indian fans across the globe, we are not just witnessing a tournament; we are celebrating the spirit of cricket in a language that resonates with emotions. It's a fantastic initiative that ensures every passionate Indian fan, regardless of their location, can experience the magic of the World Cup in a language that feels like home.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Harbhajan Singh, said, “I am proud to be part of StarCast’s Hindi feed that is engaging with fans overseas during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This allows our extended family outside our country to revel the thrilling action in their preferred language.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Gautam Gambhir, said, “I’m excited to see fans from all corners of the world coming together to celebrate this great sport in the language they love. With the Hindi feed now available globally, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that cricket enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds can enjoy all the action from the tournament together with the rest of India.”
Republic Media Network unveils #SwitchToRepublicDigital campaign
The network has gone live with a solid bouquet of digital offerings including live streaming, video on demand, and content across verticals in text form.
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:59 PM | 2 min read
Republic has gone live with its full spectrum digital play. Republic Digital has gone live with a solid bouquet of digital offerings including live streaming, video on demand, and
content across verticals in text form.
With its foray into the digital universe, the NETWORK takes its NATION FIRST slogan into the online universe. The nation first pledge extends to the fact that the entire digital product technologically has been built in house and is a 100 percent swadeshi product that will evolve continually every 10 days.
Republic Digital has announced its growth into all languages, alongside its enhancement of the English digital product features over the next fortnight.
While English web experience of Republic Digital is online from today, the mobile app is expected in two weeks.
The Hindi and Bengali products of Republic Digital– Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla respectively— are slated to launch their web operations consequently.
In the first quarter of 2024, the brand has announced its entry into Republic Kannada.
On the launch of Republic Digital, Arnab Goswami, Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief said, “The time was ripe for a nationalist voice in the Indian digital space. It was high time that the narratives in the digital universe were countered by the unstoppable force of nationalism. We are here to dispel misinformation about the nation, to bring journalism to the world of digital news media, and deliver a high quality of content on text and video toour digital audience. The launch is only the start of where we are set to go vis a vis our digital aspirations. We are clear in our intent, in our ideology and in where we want to go. We want to thank the people of India for supporting and fuelling our dream. We promise with Republic Digital, as is our overall purpose, to put INDIA FIRST.”
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic Digital says “We have been preparing to bring out www.republicworld.com website since last 6-8 months. We have built this website on the back of highly scalable new technology and are committed to provide a seamless user experience with the latest content arrivals like breaking news, in depth business insights, trending Bollywood insights, sports deep dives, innovations in technology and more across the globe. Republic is soon going to release the new mobile application for our English news product followed by the release of our regional clusters like Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. Republic Digital is committed to offering the best digital news experience to its users across leading digital outlets”.
Grand Finale of First Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023
Endorsing a greener and more prosperous India the 1st edition of Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023 pressed on sustainability as the need of the hour.
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:22 PM | 4 min read
Held on October 4, at Jio Convention Centre, Bandra- Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit brought together the experts from various industries to ensure some meaningful discussions & to recognise the change makers, The Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023 helped raise awareness around eco solutions with deliberations on some of the topical issues. The event was Powered by Xylo Paints, Co Partner was LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Industry Partners were GBCI, IGBC, GRIHA, IPA. The first conversation on Climate Change & Development between Sapna Srivastava Editor Realty+, Shabbir Kanchwala, Principal, Global network for Zero, USA and renowned environmentalist Sumaira Abdulali, Convenor, Awaaz Foundation discussed the how development & climate sensitivity can go hand in hand and it’s a matter of having right intention on part of the decision makers. The first panel discussion was on Corporate ESG Strategy: Quest for Developing a Blueprint. It was moderated by Nitesh Mehrotra, Partner – Sustainability & ESG, EY India. The speakers were Bose Varghese, Senior Director- ESG, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Chhavi Lal, Principal, Perkins Eastman, Mumbai, Dr. Mala Singh, Board Of Director, USA, Executive Director – India, ESG & Carbon Services & Founder & CMD, PEC Greening India Group, Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, Head - Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro, Dr. Sunita Purushottam, Head – Sustainability, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. The speakers were of the view that in addition to environment, there is a rising focus on social and governance aspect of ESG nowadays which is a positive development. The next session had Kannan Krishnamurthy, Director, Xylo Paints sharing a meaningful narrative on durable buildings with longer life span. In conversation with Sapna Srivastava, Editor Realty+, he shared that the new paint technology emables no requirement pof sanding the surface that causes dust which is harmful to health & environment and also requires no primer, which means lesser use of resources. The next panel discussion deliberating on Commercial Real Estate: Mission Net Zero was moderated by Mili Majumdar, Senior Vice President. U.S. Green Building Council Ltd. And the speakers were– Anubhav Saxena, Dy. General Manager - ESG & Sustainability, Decarbonisation, Data Analytics, K Raheja Corp, Deepa Parekh, Sustainability Coach, Net Zero Education Expert, Isha Anand, Associate Director, RMZ Corp, Karandeep Singh Nanda, Head - Operations, West Region, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd., Khurshed Gandhi, Managing Director, Strategic Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield India. The panel concurred that the need for data and metrics to measure results was critical if were to aim for mission net zero. The next session on Building Green Housing: Thinking Out Of Box Technologies that was Deliberating on the subject of Eco-friendly Construction Materials – For Building A Better Tomorrow moderator Deben Moza, Sr. Executive Director Head of Project Management Services, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd. and the expert speakers Anagha Paranjape-Purohit, Partner, VK:e environmental LLP, Pune Trustee, Sustainability Initiatives, Ashish Rakheja, Managing Partner, AEON Integrated Building Design Consultants LLP, Pankaj Dharkar, Founder-President – Pankaj Dharkar & Associates (PDA), Rakesh Bhatia Sr. Vice President, Ecofirst, Shabnam Bassi, Deputy CEO-cum-Secretary & Treasurer, GRIHA Council. They shared that while eco friendly products are now widely available, it is the lifestyle changes on part of the people that will make a real difference. The final panel discussion of the Summit on Brands Going Green: Scaling Up Eco-Centric Products & Solutions moderated by Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman - CII-IGBC, MD – Rajco Group, & National President, IPA had the panel of industry experts such as Aditi Kulkarni, Associate Director – Sustainability, Buro Happold India, Arpita Roy Luthra, Head Marketing – Boards & Panels, Everest Industries Ltd, Raja Mukherjee, Head - Business Group and Sr.Vice President - Lighting Business, Panasonic, Shibani Jain- Founder & CEO Baaya Design, Sourabh Bansal, Co-founder and Managing Director, Magicrete. They were of the view that in current times, the sustaible product make a business sense as that what the need of the hour is.
JACK&JONESxIWMBuzz elevate excitement for India Gaming Awards Season 2
Mark your calendars for this epic celebration of gaming excellence on 17th October in Mumbai
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
The anticipation is building, the excitement is soaring, and the gaming community is buzzing with enthusiasm as India Gaming Awards Season 2, the nation's most prestigious gaming awards entertainment night, is all set to return with a bang. Powered by JACK&JONES European menswear brand which has been changing the India's fashion game for a remarkable 15 years, and this year's event promises to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever before.
Mark your calendars for this epic celebration of gaming excellence on 17th October in Mumbai. India Gaming Awards Season 2 is an initiative by IWMBuzz Live and is powered by Jack & Jones, a brand known for its innovative style and forward-thinking approach.
The gaming industry in India has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years, and the India Gaming Awards has become the beacon that shines a light on the remarkable talents and achievements within this vibrant community. This year, Jack & Jones is thrilled to be at the forefront of this incredible celebration of gaming culture and innovation.
Says the spokesperson from JACK&JONES INDIA, "JACK&JONES has always been a brand that resonates with youth culture, and in today's world, where music, sports, and gaming are at the forefront of our youth's existence, we are thrilled to be a part of the India Gaming Awards Season 2, an initiative by IWMBuzz. Gaming has taken the world by storm, and its intersection with our brand makes this partnership incredibly relevant. We look forward to celebrating the talents and achievements in the industry and connecting with the gaming community through this exciting collaboration."
"I am thrilled to have JACK&JONES as our powered by partner for India Gaming Awards Season 2. Gaming is not just a pastime; it's a culture, a passion, and a form of art. Together with JACK&JONES, we are excited to celebrate the gamers, creators, and the entire gaming community who bring so much creativity and dedication to this vibrant world," - Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder of IWMBuzz.
The event promises a night filled with thrilling moments, dazzling performances, and, of course, the presentation of awards to the most outstanding gamers, streamers, and gaming creators in the country. Gaming enthusiasts and fans can join in the excitement by visiting the official website https://www.indiagamingaward.com/.
India Gaming Awards Season 2, powered by JACK&JONES , is poised to elevate the gaming industry's status in the country and provide a platform for gamers to shine. Save the date and prepare to be part of India's most significant gaming celebration!
