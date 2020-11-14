Weeknight delights on &PrivéHD’s ‘Privé Collection’

To celebrate new beginnings Privé Collection is a set of Academy Award-winning performance by Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and others

Celebrate new beginnings this season with an exciting line up of festivities and titles specially curated with love for our viewers. As the winds of change transcend from humid heat waves to the cold chills of winter, Privé Collection gives you more than one reason to tune in to a jamboree of nights filled with laughs and bitter romance.

Ranging from the Academy Award-winning performance by Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady to a Martin Scorsese film in The Aviator starring Leonardo DiCaprio, these are just the tip of the iceberg of what is yet to come this month airing weeknights at 9PM only on &PrivéHD.

Tuck in yourself for the long night with movies selectively chosen to showcase Hollywood’s finest every night on your television screens. True to its word, &PrivéHD brings you nuanced cinema like never before with 1980’s popular survival film The Blue Lagoon, romantic drama film Elegy starring Penélope Cruz, Ben Kingsley and Peter Sarsgaard and more. Whether it’s a yearning for drama, comedy or a beautiful film to simply make your heart ache, Privé Collection has a handful for everyone’s liking this month of November.

Take a seat and enjoy this fabulous collection of movies especially for you airing weeknights at 9PM only on &PrivéHD