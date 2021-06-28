TV9 Network hosts World SME Day Conclave

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the event, said that boosting SMEs is a key move to tackle unemployment

This World SME Day, TV9 Network’s flagship channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, became the first channel in South Asia to create a unique virtual event from its state-of-the-art studios.

Bringing together engaging content and cutting-edge broadcast technology, TV9 Bharatvarsh aired on June 27, World SME Day Conclave in which Union Minister for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari told eminent SME leaders and industry stalwarts present at the conclave that the government is working towards increasing the contribution of SMEs to GDP from the current 30% to 40% and export from SMEs from 48% to 60% in the near future. “We need to establish cooperation, coordination and communication if we have to become a global economy and bounce back from the challenges posed by Covid,” Mr. Gadkari said.

The minister said: “Unemployment is one of the most challenging issues facing the country, and if we have to deal with it effectively we need to boost our SMEs. These enterprises have created close to 11 crore jobs and we look forward to adding 5 crore more.”

TV9 Network CEO Barun Das also talked about the importance of SMEs in job creation. “India, according to a UNICEF report, will have an estimated 31 crore secondary school graduates by 2030 ready to join the job market. Will we be able to create that many jobs? The only way out for us is that we will have to convert job seekers into job providers. We would need to create millions of MSMEs who would be providing jobs rather than seeking jobs.”

To boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Mr. Das said TV9 Network too is playing the role of an enabler. “As a media platform, we are committed to the idea to discovering entrepreneurial talent. I am happy to announce the launch of a nationwide regional start-up awards which will be conducted across all regional language speaking states in the country.”

The eclectic mix of policymakers and industry leaders at the Conclave included Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE; Mahendra Shah, MD & CEO, V-Trans India; Rajeev Kumar Pathak, Business Head, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quick Heal Technologies, Sooraj Pandey, MD & Founder, ACME India; Aditya Shah, ED, V-Trans India and Raunak Shah, ED, V-Trans India.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairman & CEO Paramount Cables and President PHD Chambers; ShreekantSomany, Chairman, CII National MSME Council and Chairman & MD, Somany Ceramics; Vineet Agarwal, President Assocham represented the India’s top industry associations and put across their expectations from the government.

On TV9 Network’s deepening connect with the SME ecosystem, Raktim Das, COO, TV9 Studio (Broadcasting & Digital) said, “Our Leaders of Global Bharat series featuring top entrepreneurs of India’s homegrown businesses came as a shot in the arm for the SME Sector struggling with the impact of lockdown. It showcased that these leaders are living embodiments of Atmanirbhar Bharat and also brought about mentorship value for budding entrepreneurs in these extraordinary times with their stories of grit and determination. We will continue to bring policymakers, SME captains, Industry bodies and like-minded brands and partners on one platform.”

Please watch the full episode on TV9 Bharatvarsh YouTube channel. The TV9 Network SME Day Conclave was telecast on TV9 Bharatvarsh at 11:30 AM on and was followed with a digital premiere on Facebook at 3:30 PM on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

