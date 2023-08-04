Times Now Navbharat crosses 5 million subscribers on YouTube

Times Now Navbharat has crossed a staggering 5 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel secured a 21% surge in viewership on YouTube and garnered an impressive 400+ million video views along with a massive 3.8 billion impressions in July.

“With its innovative content formats, distinctive and bold style of journalism that is firmly based on credible, accurate and decisive news reporting, Times Now Navbharat’s impact reverberates across its digital platforms, leaving an indelible mark on millions of viewers. Witnessing an extraordinary 69% increase in views on Facebook and an impressive, combined video growth of 39% on both YouTube and Facebook, the channel’s digital prominence continues to surge ahead,” read a press release.

Strongly equipped with the fastest news, exclusive news breaks and most viewed prime-time shows - News Ki Pathshala and Sawal Public Ka, the channel has built a strong resonance with the viewers, driving high-decibel engagement across platforms. With a series of digital exclusives that integrates the channel’s broadcast, Times Now Navbharat has been offering well-rounded insights on every major news break such as Manipur Violence, Seema Haidar incident, Chandrayan 3 launch.

Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network, said, “This achievement serves as an impressive feat for Times Now Navbharat as we celebrate 2 years in creating disruptive news content. The unparalleled innovative & interactive show formats have strongly positioned the channel as the preferred destination for Hindi news on digital platforms. As we move forward, we are excited to explore new avenues of engagement and set even higher benchmarks in the dynamic space of digital news."

The channel’s prime-time shows "Sawal Public Ka" and "News Ki Pathshala" captivated viewers, garnering an extraordinary 780 million video views across various digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram ).

Data Source: Yt studio (YouTube), Crowdtangle (Facebook), Creator studio (Instagram)

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)