Times Now honors indomitable spirit of 12 ordinary Indians at Amazing Indians Awards 2022

English news channel Times Now hosted Amazing Indians in New Delhi yesterday. Amazing Indians celebrated and honored the indomitable spirit of 12 Amazing Indians who through their grit, determination and selfless acts of service have significantly impacted people’s lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a letter conveying his appreciation for the initiative and congratulating the winners. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the event as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

Shortlisted through an exhaustive pan-India screening process, duly evaluated by Ernst & Young, the winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jury comprising Priti Adani (Philanthropist and Chairperson, Adani Foundation), Upasana Kamineni (Vice Chairperson, CSR, Apollo Hospitals), S Nambi Narayanan (Former Scientist, ISRO), Sonali Bendre (Actor, Author & TV Personality) and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (Sarod Maestro & Composer).

The premier awards night witnessed Jagdeep Dhankhar, R. K. Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy along with the jury members felicitate the winners. (Refer annexure for the list of winners).

Adding to the glittering ceremony was a special performance by Sarod Maestro, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his Sons & Grandsons, recreating the magic of India’s most patriotic song, Vande Mataram titled Three Generations One Nation. Showcasing a unique method of visual storytelling to celebrate the spirit of Amazing Indians, world-famous Indian sand animation artist, Nitish Bharti performed a sand art act.

Delivering the keynote address, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said, ““It is a great honor to be here on this occasion. What I have witnessed today is something I will always cherish. This event reflects the commitment and sovereignty that is embedded in our civilizational ethos. It is a shining example of a platform, which goes out of the way to identify individuals who through innovation and perseverance, are contributing to building a better nation. The outstanding quality of our homogeneous and innovative attitude is now well known all over the world.”

Highlighting the country’s track record of producing noteworthy talent, Dhankar added, “The exceptional nature of human resource available amongst Indians is now equalized world over. Indians have played a lucrative role in the success of global powerhouses. I am sure that India is on an incremental trajectory of growth and development. The quality of research and technical prowess at institutes of national importance like IITs and IIMs is commendable in the developed world. Since ancient times we have produced luminaries in mathematics, science, astronomy, philosophy, and linguistics. The improvements in our governance framework and other catalytic initiatives institutionalized in our country in recent years have created an enabling environment to nurture and develop the inherit talent in the various remote corners of our country. The results are being felt on the ground.”

Talking about the way recognition system has changed in the last few years, Dhankar added, “There is a perceptible change in the ecosystem that is highly encouraging. It will be seen that many of these nominees and winners that you see here and at other platforms, appear to be very ordinary in their everyday demeanor, but are silently and purposefully working in an unimaginable way to radically change the lives of their fellow citizens. The Padma awards were also given to deserving candidates who were not known earlier, but when they were awarded, you get a feeling that the right decision has been made. This is a very big change.”

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “As India’s most influential news leader, Times Now has been a catalyst for change and action. A true embodiment of this purpose, Amazing Indians is our endeavour to bring stories of action heroes who have mobilized change through their unflinching vision and commitment. I am confident that the inspiring stories of these ordinary individuals will pave the way to creating more changemakers for a better India”.

Winners list below

Category Name Animal Welfare Abhishek Ray Bollywood Composer, Founder of Sitabani Wildlife Reserve COVID-19 Heroes Soumitra Mandal Social Activist Education Revathi Director/Managing Trustee at Vanavil Trust | Environment Soumya Ranjan Biswal OPSA Charitable Trust Food Management and Nutrition Jyotiben Jitendrabhai Tank Farmer Healthcare & Medical Assistance Omkar Nath ( Medicine Baba ) Founder, Medicine Baba Foundation Pollution Fedrick Pariath Sr.DE and HM Ahmedabad Division of Indian Railway Rural Development Mohammed Shahnawaz COO & Co-Founder At Khushi Baby Shelter Management Pramod Kulkarni Founder of SATHI Slum Care Vijay Barse Founder of Slum Soccer (Retired Sports Teacher) Slum Care Dr. Sheilu Sreenivasan Founder President of Dignity Foundation Girl Child and Women's Rights Empowerment Ajeet Singh Social Activist/ Director & Founder at Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan

