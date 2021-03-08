This Women’s Day #ChooseToChallenge say Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj

In this women’s day special video, Taapsee and Mithali are encouraging women from all walks of life to stand up, challenge the norm and take charge of their own stories

Two of the most inspiring icons of Bollywood and cricket, Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj, have come together to share the important message of challenging conventions on international women’s day. With Taapsee all geared up to play Mithali on the silver screen in Viacom18 Studio’s upcoming Shabaash Mithu, the duo collaborated to perform a powerful prose penned by Priya Aven, writer of Shabaash MithuIn this women’s day special video, Taapsee and Mithali are encouraging women from all walks of life to stand up, challenge the norm and take charge of their own stories.

