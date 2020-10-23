This Dussehra, Dangal TV brings back Ramayan

Celebrating festivals brings joy and happiness in our lives. Dussehra is one of the most distinguished festivals which celebrates the victory of good over evil. In these tough times where festivals cannot be a grand celebration, Hindi GEC Dangal TV has brought back the most revered magnum opus Ramayan for 21 days in its one-of-a-kind initiative.

Launched on 5th October 2020, the channel timed it as to the countdown for a special programming line-up for Dussehra and termed the show as - ‘Saar Ramayan Ka’ – Mahagatha 21 Dino Mein. The series will witness its culmination on 25th October i.e Dussehra evening with Lord Ram’s victory over Raavan. Besides this, the channel is all geared up to provide its audiences some dramatic twists and turns with its original show Aye Mere Humsafar – weekend dhamaka.

Speaking on this special line-up, Arpit Machhar, Head of Marketing, Enterr10 Television, said, “We received immense love from our fans during this lockdown as we launched Aye Mere Humsafar and re-aired Ramayan. Moreover, now with the festivals coming closer we are workings towards strengthening our programming with content that is relevant. We strategically lined up this 21-days run of ‘Saar Ramayan Ka’ which is currently airing on our channel, so that our viewers can enjoy the epic in a short span of time. We are sure that Dussehra will be a perfect day to witness the triumph of good over evil.”