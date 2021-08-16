The Times Group’s update on Independence Day editions

The group brought out issues across multiple editions with an overall pagination of 1400+ and claimed that more than 2,100 clients participated

The 75th year of Indian Independence is a momentous year and had to be celebrated in that way. The Times of India group brought out bumper issues across multiple editions with an overall pagination of 1400+ with more than 2,100 clients participating across publications on the 15th of August. This single day accounted for more than 1,900 kscm in ad volume with brands from across the categories of consumer durables, e-business, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, FMCG, retail, BFSI and more ushering in the true spirit of celebration.

The special “Leaders of Change” feature showcased some of the brands that have been part of the India growth story and some brands that are part of the new emerging sectors. All driving India closer to realizing its economic ambitions and writing the story for growth. The mere heft of the paper was a testament to the country’s economy exuberance.

Consumers look forward to the festive season every year as a time marked by positivity, new purchases, upgrades and deals. This day has set the tone as brands look forward to cater to the pent-up demand during the upcoming festive period. ind

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)