The Hindu Group releases hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
The Hindu Group has always been at the forefront in highlighting issues plaguing the environment. Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Sudhir Chaudhary’s Black & White on Aaj Tak becomes No.1 news programme in 9 pm slot
The show was launched on July 19 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary’s programme Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, has topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekday in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.
“Black & White has witnessed significant growth this week that reflected in 737 TVT on Monday programme airing. The show covered the gruesome murder case of Shradha Walker. Apart from television, the show has also gathered millions of views on YouTube and is the top rated news show on the YT live at 9 pm ever since July this year,” read a release from the channel.
“Chaudhary is arguably the top news anchor in the 9 pm slot in the Hindi news space. His coverage on Morbi Bridge collapse, attack on Imran Khan as well as Shradha-Aftab case has delivered record breaking viewership. He is known for his coverage of some of the major issues of our country as well as the world. He has a very rational and explanatory approach to his show. That is the reason why his Monday telecast is the highest rated news programme this week at 9pm,” he added.
He recently also covered the Satyendra Jain video leak, Gujarat elections as well as the restrictions which are being imposed in the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year.
Aaj Tak recently launched ‘Mera Swabhimaan’ campaign that helped in restoring the pride of the blue collar workers. The campaign was launched on October 3 during the Sudhir Chaudhary’s ‘Black & White’ show. The campaign was a huge hit and a lot of people participated in it by making a video of themselves talking about their struggles. Sudhir Chaudhary’s latest video travelling with a cab driver crossed 1 million views in just a few days proving that he has a huge fan following among the audience.
“The debut of Sudhir Chaudhary on the Aaj Tak with the show ‘Black & White’ resulted in record concurrent views on YouTube in the 9pm prime time slot. The show had more than one lakh average concurrent views on YouTube on that day. This clearly makes Aaj Tak the clear leader in the 9pm prime time slot,” the channel shared.
FAB Market launches FAB Creators’ Network
It is a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
FAB Market has launched FAB Creators’ Network, a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation. Backed by HT Media, FAB Creators’ Network- a large pool of creators, producers and artists are going to create quality and exclusive content for various brands and platforms.
FAB Market is a B2B content platform from HT Media that hosts an e-commerce website which is a unique and first-of-a-kind content and services marketplace. With a large pool of talented multi-lingual creators from all over the country, FAB Market produces and curates content for Indian and global audio and video platforms. Having delivered 1500+ hours of content across 4 continents in 8 countries, its portfolio of services and products includes an enormous bank of stock audio content, radio shows, live-stream and short-form videos, podcasts, audio services, etc.
According to Yatin Naik, Business Head- Digital & In-store Radio (Fever FM), said, “Short format videos have the highest ROIs of any social media platforms and brands are looking to invest in it!”
The FAB Creators Network caters to the digital content and ad film requirement of brands and platforms by working from conceptualising and scripting of the content, finding the right creator fit to end-to- end production. Online videos are an important part of the digital content strategy of brands and are apt for all stages of sales funnel. These can be developed into different formats to engage, convince, and inspire the customers. Brands can maximum their reach, leverage content across platforms and convert brand value into revenue by being able to track every lead. Coming to the short video apps, they are not only about user generated content but also digital advertising which is likely to be around 10-20% of the average spend and is going to be 6 billion by 2030. The FAB Creator base is about choicest and premium content creators who can feature in these videos to win an audience and build trust for the brands.
RED FM announces season 3 of The Kavi Collective
The initiative brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 7:08 PM | 2 min read
93.5 RED FM has announced the third season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at JLN weightlifting auditorium on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
The Kavi Collective is a Red FM initiative that brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together. After two digital editions, Red FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the stalwart Hindi poet, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Sharing the stage with the maestro will be Shikha Awadhesh, Dinesh Bawra, Sudeep Bhola and Rohit Sharma. RJ Raunac will be opening the evening for the poetry lovers to enjoy the unique setting bringing poetry to new light.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone’s life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us.”
B4U Network launches Hindi movie channel Dhamaka Movies
This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 4:51 PM | 2 min read
B4U Network has launched a Hindi movie channel named Dhamaka Movies. This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering.
“Dhamaka Movies offers high quality, aspirational, stylish, contemporary, and blockbuster content across action, comedy, horror & romance genres. It brings to life best of live-action cinema across Bollywood and South India (Hindi dubbed) with top stars from these industries. It will showcase popular titles including Ghajini, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Vicky Donor, Munna Michael, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam, Sarfarosh, Housefull, Vijay the Master and many other blockbusters on the channel,” the company said in a statement.
"B4U is an iconic brand and a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a Mass Speciality Entertainment Network, we have been entertaining our viewers for over 2 decades with our rich repository of contemporary as well as classic content. Our current brands – B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Music and B4U Bhopuri have stood tall on their content promise and we will be infusing fresh content to up the ante on superior engagement quality for our viewers across platforms. We are delighted to add our third Hindi Movies channel – Dhamaka Movies and our fifth television channel overall that further strengthens our footprint amongst both our audiences as well as advertisers. We are sure Dhamaka Movies with its rich & differentiated content will delight our viewers," said COO Mandeep Singh.
The channel is available on all major DTH players & cable operators including Free Dish.
The channel can be viewed on these platforms & LCN Nos:Tata Sky-382, Dish Tv-409, DD Free Dish-14, Hathway -140, Den -184, Digi-225, Fastway-204.
Faballey launches party collection in collaboration with designer Rimzim Dadu
The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 6:43 PM | 3 min read
Stepping into the season of holidays and celebrations, high street western wear brand, Faballey, has launched a party collection in collaboration with acclaimed designer Rimzim Dadu. Known as a progressive texurist, Dadu brings forth her signature stellar techniques to this collection that is a unique coming together of clean cuts, sharp silhouettes and statement surfaces.
The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets including high octane dresses, statement co-ords, flattering tops and effortlessly cool jumpsuits, overhauled with glamorous details like shoulder-baring necklines, risqué slits, body-hugging fits and asymmetric hems. The colour palette echoes the megawatt mood of the season with electric blues, an evocative crimson red, deep purple, molten metallics and classic black and navy. Amped up with striking finishes like sharp pleats, reflective foil prints, sweeps of shimmer, and edgy metal embellishments, the clothes are crafted to follow the disco dress code.
Speaking about the collaboration, Shivani Poddar, Co-founder, Faballey, said, “We at Faballey have always strived to challenge the status quo. From breaking the clutter of western wear brands that don’t cater to Indian body types to now democratizing designerwear- it is our constant endeavour to push the envelope and bring to our audience everything that is now, trendy and relevant at the same time. Our collaboration with Rimzim further strengthens this tenet.
This collaborative capsule is unlike anything we’ve done before. Rimzim’s experimental aesthetics and exciting surface play fires up classic cuts to present a reinvented party line-up.
My favourite piece from the collection is a blue shimmery crop top and skirt set. It beautifully hugs and flatters the body and has a sexy slit that adds that extra oomph. All in all the collection is extremely glam, current, and it’s everything you want your party wardrobe to be.”
Designer Rimzim Dadu added, “The idea of this collection is to create something that goes beyond what we are used to as a couture designer. It’s exciting to make something for a larger & mainstream audience and make it accessible to them with Faballey which is known to be a quality fashion brand for larger demographics. This collaboration with Faballey has given us a great opportunity to diversify our products, create something new & young.”
The collection is priced between INR 1500-5200 and will be retailed from the brand’s website, www.faballey.com, Faballey’s exclusive brand stores, key large format stores like Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, and leading online marketplaces, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon.
Aval Vikatan successfully hosts 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai
Aval Awards, instituted in 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Aval Vikatan has recently organized the 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai.
Aval Awards, instituted in the year 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life.
The award categories include Social Work, Civil Service, Healthcare, Public service, Eco Warriors, Farming enthusiast, Entrepreneurship and Acting. Some awardees are well recognized in the civic society, while many others had trodden their path but were relatively unknown beyond their fields.
The Aval Vikatan team had done extensive research to identify such personalities and not only recognized their unsung contribution but also celebrated their success and showcased them as a role model to the larger audience.
The awardees included Padma Subrahmanyam, awarded with “Thamizh Annai” (Mother of Tamil), an Indian classical Bharatanatyam dancer andalso a research scholar, choreographer, teacher, Indologist and author. Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan was awarded “Sevai Devadhai” (Service Angel Award) -A selfless, humble, dedicated doctor who is revered by her patients and referred to as an angel in disguise, a dermatologist based in Chennai who has been treating leprosy patients over the last 30 years.
Similarly, an Indian Playback Singer, Vani Jairam, who was awarded as “Kalai Nayagi”, who had started her carrer in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She has sung in 18 Indian languages.
Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, who was awarded with “Manbumigu Adhigari” (Most Eminent and Respected Officer) who a Doctor, Professor, Religious/Spiritual orator, Writer/Editor. “Pasumai Pen” was awarded to Ms. Geethalakshmi , who is the Vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural university, Coimbatore, is a specialist in Agricultural Meteorology and an internationally acclaimed climatologist, served in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for more than 32 years in various capacities including Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre and Director, Crop Management.
The versatile actor Meena, who has a huge fan following, was awarded with “Evergreen Naayagi” (Evergreen Actress) for her contributions in Cinema, TV Anchor, social work, and support to the women’s empowerment and freedom of expression. Ms.Indhira Gandhi & Sunitha awarded as “Super Woman” for untiringly working towards getting a job in Government who is from the Nomadic tribal community, who has always been rejected for opportunities may it be education, profession, job opportunities.
These two have managed to get into Government based job. Indhira Gandhi works as a Monitoring officer in Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Suntiha works as an Assistant Engineer in Electricity department.
There are over 19 categories where women of such exemplary qualities and outstanding contributions in various fields were awarded by Aval Vikatan. The other awardees are Kanya Babu as “Seyal Puyal”, Dr.Srimathy Kesanas as “Kalvi Thaaragai”, Revathy & Subha as “Singapenn”, Nagamani as “Best Mom”, Poojitha as “Little Champion”, Anjana Jayaprakash as “Youth Star”, Sivaangi Krishnakumar as ”Viral Star”, Santhala as “Illam Nambikai ”, Trans Kitchen as “Vettri Padai” and Bhama as “Ilakkiya Aalumai
This year’s star-studded award show was anchored and conceptualized by Vikatan crew which comprised of journalists, photographers, researchers, marketing and ad sales, event managers and other support staff is the key highlight of Aval Awards 2021.
The ‘Presenting Sponsor’ was Prithvi Inner Wears, a lingerie brand from TN, while Himalaya Ayurveda Glow Soap, new launch of their Sandalwood soap & Poorvika Mobiles, a premium mobile retail brand in India was the ‘Powered-By Sponsors’ for Aval Awards 2021 , also Special partner as Tamil Matrimony , Wellness Partner as Amrutanjan Comfy, Aval Awards 2021 is scheduled for telecast on Zee Tamil, on Dec 18, Sunday, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.
Rivaah by Tanishq joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar
The show features five real brides and their stories
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 7:08 PM | 2 min read
With the onset of the Indian wedding season, Tanishq and Disney+ Hotstar have come together for an all-new show The Great Indian Bride.
The series featuring five Real Brides has been conceptualised and created by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks (the branded content & creative studio of Disney+ Hotstar) and Rivaah by Tanishq (the dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq).
This series features 5 Great Indian Brides, handpicked from different communities and regions of India and Rivaah by Tanishq adorns them in stunning wedding jewellery as they share their awe-inspiring journeys and powerful stories with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, and get styled and shot by a team of India’s ace Bollywood artists led by Ami Patel.
The Great Indian Bride shines upon a light on the emotional and personal transition experienced on their big day. The Great Indian Bride showcases a unique emotional connection as it explores the idea of the Big Indian wedding.
The show brings before viewers the massive efforts that go into making their D-day special. From their make-up, styling, jewellery to the quintessential photography, the show cinematically captures how each element is interpreted in a community. From the Maharashtrian “Nath” to the Gujarati “Chandanhaar” to other regional and community-specific motifs, a bride’s wedding trousseau and its elements are demystified in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Great Indian Bride’. In this show Rivaah by Tanishq brings forth the significance of each piece of jewellery in the bridal trousseau and presents fascinating details about the origin of these jewellery pieces.
Speaking on the launch of the show, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM- Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, “#TheGreatIndianBride captures the beautiful, powerful, and real stories of the brides of today. Confident, poised, graceful, spirited these young women share their stories as they embark on their chosen journeys of togetherness. Their stories celebrate the richness of culture, the beauty of the jewellery that adorns this culture and our resplendent bride herself who consciously curates her signature style on her special day.
Sharing further details about the show, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, we believe in working alongside brands to build a special bond with their consumers through effective storytelling. Our upcoming show, The Great Indian Bride, will help Rivaah by Tanishq build a deeper brand connection. It is a very relatable show that’ll strike a personal cord with potential consumers as it features the journey of real brides from across the country before their special day.”
