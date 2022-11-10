The Burrah Project: Punjabi Music & Food Festival to kickstart from Nov 18

Delhi is set to witness the biggest Punjabi music and food festival, 'The Burrah Project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever'. To be held from November 18-20, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, the fest will see some of the biggest names from the music industry performing.

Offering some insight into the much-awaited event, Ajit Dheer, CEO - Radio & Digital Audio - HT Media Ltd. says, “We are extremely excited about The Burrah Project. Delhi is Punjabi by nature, hence creating an experience for Delhiites with Punjabi at its core was something we were planning for some time now."

Among the names performing, Vijay Malik, Rabica Wadhawan, Juggy D, and Maninder Buttar will take to the stage on November 18. On November 19th musicians Deep Money, Noor Chahal and everyone's favourite Ammy Virk will keep the audience enthralled. As for the last day, the event will see the best of Avi J, Money Aujla ft. Funkyboyz, Afsana Khan and Gurdas Maan.

One of the most loved artists Ammy Virk, who has given back-to-back hits including Qismat and Laung Laachi 2, also shares his excitement ahead of the event. He says, "The Opportunity to perform in Delhi is always cherished by me. People here are full of life and energy and when you have an audience who equally participates in the act, it just adds to the fun. I am really looking forward to the show."

Ajit Dheer further shares that this festival will not only have some fabulous live stage performances by the biggest Punjabi artist but will also boast an impressive lineup of food and beverage brands, a flea market and lots of fun games and activities. "We want to build this IP as a tentpole event for Delhi."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)