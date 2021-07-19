Tata Sky and Vedantu announce collaboration

Tata Sky along with Vedantu today announced a partnership to make quality education accessible and affordable to students across India.

“Breaking down the common barriers of learning including cost, distance, and timing, two dedicated linear platform services, called Tata Sky JEE Prep & Tata Sky NEET Prep in association with Vedantu will cater to students from classes 09th to 10th for foundation preparation (IIT, NEET, NTSE, Olympiads) and core syllabus for 11th to 12th IIT JEE Main, JEE Advanced (engineering), and NEET (medical),” the companies said in a statement.

The service is also made available on the Tata Sky mobile app. Aspirants can binge learn and repeat batches, get access to catch-up and On-Demand content including syllabus revision, tests, class notes etc. Students can also pose a question and have doubts addressed by expert Master Teachers from Vedantu. The service will also provide exam preparation material that can be accessed via the app.

Commenting on the launch of the service Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “TV has the ability to reach mass audiences across the country. Delivering quality education through TV will not only benefit the maximum number of aspirants but will also take care of the lack of broadband availability which is faced by students from smaller towns and rural areas.”

“Competitive exams require a designated method of preparation. Together with Vedantu, we are providing access to course materials, resources, quality instructors to diverse populations from a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and learning preferences, thereby bringing superior education several steps closer to the aspirants,” she further added.

Arvind Singhal, COO, Vedantu, added, “30 million plus students across K-12 and test preparation segments every month benefit from Vedantu's LIVE learning. We are delighted to partner with Tata Sky to take our highly trained teachers and specially curated classes to aspiring engineering and medical entrance exams students learning from their TV Screens. This partnership is another step in the direction of our vision of taking quality education to every household at affordable prices #hargharVedantu!”

