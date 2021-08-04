‘Sunfeast India Move As One’ promotes core values of the FIT India Movement

Sunfeast India Move As One and Fit India come together to inspire citizens to lead an active lifestyle and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference to a child’s future impacted by the pandemic.

At INR 149, this first-of-its-kind citizen-led movement encourages participants to run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike. INR 50 from every registration will go directly towards NGOs supporting children causes empaneled with GiveIndia for Sunfeast India Move As One. The Sunfeast India Move As One movement is strengthened by the Fit India - a nation-wide movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to encourage the citizens of the country to remain fit and healthy by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives. The movement actively promotes independent initiatives that work towards the overall objective of adopting a physically healthy lifestyle and the FIT India Movement has tremendously bolstered the Sunfeast India Move As One movement since its inception last year.

Speaking about the initiative during the launch of the second edition of the Sunfeast India Move As One on Wednesday, FIT India Mission Director Ekta Vishnoi said, “It is said that one run can change your day and many runs can change your life. I would like to add that if a run is associated with a cause, that will change not only your life but others' lives too. We are very happy that Procam International is organizing the second edition of the Sunfeast India Move As One with the noble cause of supporting our children, who have been hit hard during the pandemic. The FIT India Movement was associated with last year's edition of the Sunfeast India Run As One and we are very happy to be associated with this year's edition of the SunfeastIndia Move As One as well. ”

Registrations for the Sunfeast India Move As One began on 28th July and will continue till 13th Sep 2021. The movement will commence on 15th Aug 2021 and continue till 15th Sep 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to fundraise until 30th Sep 2021. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in.

Sunfeast India Move As On is Envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation’s most trusted giving platform GiveIndia, championed by ITC’s Sunfeast, one of India’s leading biscuits brand. The movement is reinforced by Art of Living and supported by ASICS, FAST&UP, PhonePe, Republic TV, Fever FM , Radio One, exchange4media and BW Businessworld.

