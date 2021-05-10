Sun TV Network pledges Rs 30 crore for fight against second Covid-19 wave

Sun TV Network has decided to donate a sum of Rs 30 crore for helping people who have been impacted by the second wave of Covid-19. The company will work in tandem with central/state governments besides non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs 30 crore to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by the Government of India and state governments 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc," SunRisers Hyderabad, the IPL team owned by Sun TV Network, posted a statement on its official website.

In addition to the monetary donation, the broadcaster has pledged to "leverage its resources including all its media assets to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)