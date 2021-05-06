Star Vijay brings grand finale of 'Murattu Singles' on May 9

STAR VIJAY has been airing MURATTU SINGLES a fun-based reality show, every Sunday at 1.30 pm, with ten boys who are the most eligible bachelors, compete to win the coveted title Murattu singles. The show started off with ten most promising contestants out of which top five contestants are now entering into this grand finale.

These top five contestants namely Kutty Gopi, VJ Vijay, Sam Vishal, Silmisam Shiva & Eniyan must face the panel of angels and go through many tasks to win the title. There will be IQ, EQ and LQ challenges for the finalists; Intelligent quotient, Entertainment quotient & Love quotient, in which each of them would have to exhibit their best love proposals, dance acts, emotional moments and so many other tasks.

The judges for the show are Yashika Anand, Abhirami, Gabriella, Sreenidhi & Jacquiline. The show is hosted by none other than Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

Don’t miss to watch the most entertaining reality show MURATTU SINGLES’s grand finale on 09 May 2021, Sunday at 1.30 pm on STAR VIJAY.

