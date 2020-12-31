Star Maa’s Bigg Boss becomes the biggest show of 2020
Bigg Boss Telugu announced Abhijeet Duddala as its fourth season winner
Bigg Boss, Star Maa’s flagship reality show ended the series with a glorious finale. On 20th Dec 2020, Bigg Boss announced Abhijeet Duddala as its fourth season winner.
This event has created a landmark viewership with record ratings of 21.7 TVR including HD viewership among the Urban 15+ viewers. Across the twin states, a record 12.3 million impressions was recorded proving yet again that this show is an unparalleled viewership experience. Social media is already abuzz with fans asking for a early season in 2021. Star Maa with its distinct and rounded leadership is all set to scale greater heights in 2021 with a slew of fiction and nonfiction shows.For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube