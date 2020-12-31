Star Maa’s Bigg Boss becomes the biggest show of 2020

Bigg Boss, Star Maa’s flagship reality show ended the series with a glorious finale. On 20th Dec 2020, Bigg Boss announced Abhijeet Duddala as its fourth season winner.

This event has created a landmark viewership with record ratings of 21.7 TVR including HD viewership among the Urban 15+ viewers. Across the twin states, a record 12.3 million impressions was recorded proving yet again that this show is an unparalleled viewership experience. Social media is already abuzz with fans asking for a early season in 2021. Star Maa with its distinct and rounded leadership is all set to scale greater heights in 2021 with a slew of fiction and nonfiction shows.