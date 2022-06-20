Star Bharat rolls out 360-degree campaign for new show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’

Star Bharat has created a cohesive multichannel and multiplatform campaign for the launch of its new show ‘Swayamvar -Mika Di Vohti’.

The show premiered on June 19, 2022, at 8 p.m. starring Mika Singh along with 12 contestants competing to win his heart. The show is hosted by singer Shaan.

Speaking about the campaign, the channel spokesperson said, “At Star Bharat, our focus is to ensure our viewers are entertained and deeply engaged. We are excited to add new ideas into our campaigns, and create innovations which are genuinely engaging and fascinating for our viewers. In India, weddings are full of festivities and fun and we have mounted our campaign to bring alive the joy and excitement of a typical Indian wedding for our viewers. We are confident that this interactive and engaging approach will help the show reach a larger audience.”

The channel has initiated multiple engaging activities across markets. “Mika Di Baraat” - a special on-ground experiential activation was launched and is being carried across 64 constituencies in Delhi, 5 towns in UP and 15 towns in Punjab. Elements like Virtual Reality (VR) and a Selfie with Mika zone have been added to enhance the experience, allowing the viewers to engage with Mika and Shaan and ultimately be a part of the show.

Further strengthening the overall campaign, a robust promotional outreach has also been rolled out across platforms like TV, Print, Outdoor, DTH, Radio, Digital and social media.

