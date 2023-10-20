Splendid finale of the 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 – West
The event was held on Oct 19 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai
The Advertising Club Bangalore opens entries for Big Bang Awards 2023
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Club Bangalore, an esteemed institution with a legacy spanning over four decades, is thrilled to announce its flagship property - The Big Bang Awards.
Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore, shared his thoughts on this event: "As the president of this prestigious advertising club, I'm deeply honoured to announce these awards. Advertising is going through a sea change by the day, but it will remain the lifeblood of many industries. As an industry body, It is our duty to recognize and celebrate the outstanding creativity, dedication, and innovation that advertisers bring to the world and extremely proud to be doing this event for 30 years. A new executive committee has been formed and we are looking at doing the final event in a grand manner too.”
The Big Bang Awards have been a pillar of recognition for close to three decades. These awards welcome participation from all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity throughout the country. The previous event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with entries pouring in from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, representing 12 cities in India.
Just as in previous years, a high-caliber jury consisting of eminent advertising, media, and marketing professionals, hailing from diverse regions in India and the APAC, will oversee the judging process entirely online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate outstanding accomplishments in creative and content. Categories include Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, Fitness, Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns, and a new category spotlighting regional campaigns in various Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will acknowledge exceptional internal and external design expertise, encompassing Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will pay tribute to the innovative work carried out by Media and Digital agencies, encompassing various traditional and digital media. A new category focusing on Data and Technology is also included to recognize how data and research can be leveraged to create more effective campaigns founded on powerful insights.
Additionally, The Big Bang Awards will celebrate budding talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year, and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, expressed, "This period is an exciting phase for all of us at the club as well as the Jury. Year on year, we get to see some amazing work cutting across India as well as categories. With the lines blurring between technology & marketing, the approach to ideation itself has changed and I look forward to seeing lot more interesting entries marrying the traditional & the new. The theme ‘Find the Balance’ for this years big bang awards is also centred around the same thought too.”
The submissions for the Big Bang Awards are now open online at www.bigbangawards.com, with the detailed list of categories and guidelines.
The Big Bang Awards 2023 is supported by exchange4media group as the Community Partner, and Adgully, MediaNews4U as online media partners.
BELLAVITA adopts new marketing experiment in consumer psychology
The aim of the marketing move was to convey that quality and luxury can be made affordable
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 6:55 PM | 2 min read
BELLAVITA , a fragrance brand, recently embarked on a social experiment which explored the influence of price perception on consumer behaviour. The aim was to prove that quality and luxury can be made affordable.
“Bellavita invited top socialites and lifestyle influencers of Gurugram to an exclusive launch of a fake luxury perfume brand called FRAGO Italia. Along with Wine and Cheese, the guests were given a first-hand experience of the fragrances from the to be launched brand, FRAGO Italia. But here's where the experiment took an unexpected turn. Bellavita unveiled the truth. All Frago Italia perfumes were actually BELLAVITA perfumes with masked labels of FRAGO Italia for which the guests had paid 10 times the actual price of BELLAVITA perfumes. The guests were astonished to learn that the fragrances they had purchased were available at a price of Rs. 599/-. As compared to amounts exceeding Rs. 5,000/- which they had paid for their purchases. It was a revelation that challenged their preconceived notions about luxury and affordability.
The guests who had made purchases were not only refunded their money but also received the products as a token of appreciation from BELLAVITA. Their reactions ranged from disbelief to amazement, realising that they had been part of an experiment that highlighted the power of branding and perception.
Commenting on the innovative experiment, Ashutosh Taparia & Lovkesh Kapoor from Ananta Capital, the sole investors & strategic partners of BELLAVITA, expressed their thoughts, “This experiment serves as a thought-provoking exploration of how people perceive luxury and how branding and positioning can influence consumer choices, We at Ananta Capital are absolutely pleased to see how BELLAVITA has disrupted the Indian fragrance market and has become the largest perfume brand in the country.”
Sharing his thoughts on the experiment, Aakash Anand, Founder, BELLAVITA said, “the aim was twofold: to investigate the true essence of luxury by studying how branding alone can transform an everyday product into a perceived luxury item, leading consumers to pay a premium cost. Additionally, the experiment aimed to demonstrate that luxury and quality can be accessible at an affordable price. The results were eye-opening, as BELLAVITA successfully positioned its fragrances at a price ten times their actual value while still achieving remarkable sales.”
P-TAL raises Rs 4.33 crore in seed funding from Titan Capital and others
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
P-TAL, a startup promoting and manufacturing authentic and artisanal kitchenware, cookware, and home decor products, has successfully completed its seed funding round, raising Rs 4.33 crore. The round was led by Titan Capital, with participation from a diverse group of notable investors, including Anicut Capital, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom and Shopclues), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Beardo and Renee Cosmetics), Bala Sarda (VAHDAM India), Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona), Ashish Tulsian (POSist), Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's and V3 Ventures) among several others.
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture and establishing P-TAL as a trusted global brand in the widely unorganized space of brass, copper, and bronze products. P-TAL has made significant progress in the market, witnessing remarkable momentum since its inception as just a college project in SRCC. The brand has played a vital role in reviving the craft of the Thatheras while also increasing the monthly income of 55 artisan families by over a whoping 1200%. P-TAL’s products have gained recognition beyond borders and have been selected for gifting by prestigious clients such as the Reserve Bank of India, Pernod Ricard, the G20 Summit 2023, and Engineers India Limited (EIL).
Co-founder and CEO of P-TAL, Aditya Agrawal, expressed excitement about the investment, saying, “We have a strong belief that it’s not just about the food we eat; how we cook and consume our food matters equally, if not more. We wish to ensure that with P-TAL, we are able to help people across the world switch back to the right choices of using traditional metals in cooking, drinking, and eating. The funding round we have raised has not just been about the capital but has also helped us get onboard key investors from the ecosystem who have built large businesses, and we are elated to have their support in our vision.”
Bipin Shah, from Titan Capital, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of P-TAL's journey. The company's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage while delivering really pure and high-quality products is truly commendable. We believe in their vision to promote traditional materials and craftsmanship in a modern world to sell Bharat made products in global markets.”
Ajay Anand, from Anicut Capital, also expressed his views stating, “We believe that there is a lot of untapped opportunity in the Indian consumer market which has themes of ancient Indian wisdom. The Kitchenware market is predominantly stainless steel and teflon oriented with limited MNC players and is highly unorganised leaving P-TAL a lot of scope to grow and establish their first mover advantage. The venture is backed by a great team which has an excellent vision around future products and services. We wish them the best for their journey to come and we look forward to working together with PTAL.”
Digital content creators discuss opportunities and challenges of social media influencers
Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan and Deepika Venkatachalam speak at ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 7:23 PM | 2 min read
indPopular digital content creators Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan, and Deepika Venkatachalam participated in a session titled "Social Media: Playground or Business School?" at ABP Network's The Southern Rising Summit. They gathered to share their insights on the evolving digital landscape and to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by social media influencers.
Chaithania Prakash, a digital content creator, shared her perspective, saying, "As influencers, we have a responsibility to ensure that nothing negative impacts our followers. We make sure the content we provide is of high quality to avoid any negative influence on our followers."
Ardhra Sajan, another Digital Content Creator, spoke about her journey, stating, "Initially, we didn't know what to do on social media. Our follower count gradually increased, which brought a sense of responsibility. I started promoting products, but I received negative comments. So, I became more selective in my promotions to be a trusted influencer. The number of followers doesn't matter; what's important is the value we provide and our personal growth. Negative comments about physical appearance don't bother me. What truly matters is my self-perception, which is what I want to convey to my followers."
Highlighting challenges, Deepika Venkatachalam, a digital content creator said, "Some influencers are promoting betting apps, which negatively affect people's lives, and I find this distressing. Everything is becoming digital, and people are seeking shortcuts. We have a responsibility to follow laws and use hashtags for paid collaborations to make it clear to viewers that it's a promotional partnership. I believe this is a positive initiative from the government. More than just the numbers, what matters is engagement. Building confidence and engaging with followers is more important."
The Southern Rising Summit was conceptualized and organized by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural richness, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. The summit aimed to celebrate the spirit and diversity of the southern states, united in a common mission to drive a transformative journey for India. The event featured profound discussions and insights from influential figures in South Indian states and Union Territories.
Women should be given importance in party responsibilities: Jothimani Sennimalai
Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), was speaking at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:57 PM | 2 min read
In an empowering address at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit, Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), placed a spotlight on the importance of prioritizing women in pivotal party roles. During the enlightening session, "Women in Politics: A Different Kind of Leader". Sennimalai's insights not only ignited inspiration but also catalyzed transformative change.
Highlighting her personal journey, Sennimalai said, “From the time I contested panchayat elections 25 years ago till now, Politics has always been considered as a male-dominated arena. It's been a continuous learning experience in the political realm. However, progressive parties are beginning to see more women in parliamentary roles.”
The challenges she faced and the triumphs she celebrated as a woman in Indian politics. She highlighted the importance of reservation for women. Adding to this she said – “For the last 70 years’ men have been going to parliament and legislatures. No one questioned them. But if only women contest the elections, they ask, what are you going to do? This is why reservation for women is necessary”.
Sennimalai further emphasized that– “To empower women in politics, there's a need for fundamental changes in the party structure. At the party level, men are present in various positions starting from the local government to the district level. If such opportunities are given opportunities especially to women through that experience they can perform better even when they come to power”.
The session left an indelible mark, not only celebrating Sennimalai's journey but also serving as a source of motivation for aspiring women leaders in politics. "In politics, women have to first fight for their gender, and then the issues follow so be brave and follow your instincts." She concluded.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, was speaking at ABP Network's ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.
In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.
“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.
He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”
Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”
Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”
As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
