Short video app Changa onboards Kenny Shin as global advisor

Gurugram based short video app Changa has recently onboarded Kenny shin as their global advisor. He is an International Market leader with a deep expertise in Indian consumer market and recently co-founded C&S Nature. In the past he has served as President of leading Pharmaceutical Company Kyungbang Nature, CEO of Oh-Max, CEO of Shop CJ and has advised overseas business for CJ O shopping. He will play an instrumental role in helping the application grow and reach its maximum potential.

"I am thrilled to be the part of Changa Team with a focus on building a strong community," says Mr. Shin. “It's an exciting time to be a part of one of the rapidly growing short format video apps in India. Changa's enthusiasm in the industry and the will to attract the right talent to provide them a supportive platform really made me join this great team."

Shin is an author of ‘Riding on Indian Elephant’, which has spoken about ‘Indian Economy and Business Perspectives’ on more than one occasion. Shin's global experience of building iconic brands in the past and extensive knowledge of the Indian marketing industry, Changa's vision of blending Indian sensibilities with international best practices will be elevated and can see 10x growth.

According to the sources, the application has been well received by the audience with 15 million active users and 3 million creating content every day, with 150 Million videos as part of the content library. The creator economy at an all-time high in India, Changa is likely to keep growing to make pace with the upcoming trends.

Abhay Ojha, CEO & Co-founder, Changa, highlighted, "Having previously worked with Mr Shin, he is one of the best international market leaders out there with vast knowledge of Heading business of $4 Billion size in Commerce (television and Web, and many more industries). With Changa stepping into the social commerce industry, his expertise would help us a lot to reach our goals at global level.

Shubham Agarwal, Co-founder, Changa, added, "This is a really significant addition to the team; Given the fact that we are currently building products which would change the dynamics of the Creator economy in the Social commerce space. We are thrilled to have Kenny on board as our global advisor and mentor.’’

Millions of Tier-2 and Tier-3 audience have downloaded its recent release for the Jio phone which is said to be a game-changer clocking 3 million active users alone from Jio phones setting a new benchmark with its daily video views. Other big names in the industry include Josh, Share Chat and roposo etc that are continuously helping users with opportunities and recognition. The growth of the Changa app will allow many users to display the hitherto unseen talent and pave the way for India's future generation of digital superstars.

With a Masters in Sociology and MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Rochester, Kenny Shin is known to have a massive interest in the Indian marketing industry. A combination of all of which would help boost Changa's upcoming social commerce venture. With the social commerce industry currently standing small at $1.5-2 billion in India which is expected to be $110 billion by 2030, we may see a rise in it with a proliferation of new platforms.

While Changa has always stayed ahead of its game in introducing new features like WhatsApp and other social media app integration, it will be wonderful to see what the Changa team will come up with in the future and how this partnership will pan out.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)