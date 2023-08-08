Rhea Bakshi’s docu ‘India’s Treasures’ awarded at New York International Film Awards
It was the only film from India to be awarded the Finalist Laurel
A 17-year-old Class XII economics student Rhea Bakshi’s first documentary “India’s Treasures” has been awarded at the New York International Film Awards, in the best student film category. It was the only film from India to be awarded with the Finalist Laurel.
"India’s Treasures" captures the world of one of India’s centuries-old traditional art forms - handmade silver jewellery - adorned by royalties across all continents. Directed and presented by Rhea Bakshi, student of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram; the documentary travels through the magical Rajasthan, Jharkhand and narrow lanes of old Delhi to embrace artisans’ lives and showcase their pride, fears, sacrifice and passion while creating and preserving India’s distinct identity.
On the Finalist Laurel awarded by New York International Film Awards Rhea Bakshi said, “India’s Treasures highlights the irreplaceable value of Indian craftsmanship and the need to celebrate it on a global scale, and moreover its significance for India’s cultural, societal and economic growth. I am overjoyed and grateful to the New York International Film Awards jury for this distinguished honour. This will trigger a wider audience for the documentary and viewers will witness the impact and contribution of the talented self-employed Indian artists, especially women.”
“The focal point for this film was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of inclusive economic growth, which I believe is critical to realise the vision of making India the world's third-largest economy. For the last four years, I have been engaged with Nai Disha, a NGO providing education for underprivileged children, which sensitised me to the aspiration and challenges of the vulnerable sections of our society. I would like to share this award with all my students at Nai Disha who have immensely enriched my perspective and imminent career path,” Rhea added.
Meta shares insights to help marketers drive festive growth
According to the study, 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read
At the Meta Marketing Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, the tech giant shared insights for this festive season, based on a study by YouGov commissioned by them. Among others, insights show how personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for shoppers, how they seek online content in their local language and how engagement with online video is happening increasingly through our platforms.
The study* gives an understanding on how consumers are discovering products and services, shopping, and celebrating festivals like Diwali and beyond. Ahead of this year's festivities, we share this report for marketers to take into consideration, while working on their campaigns. Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of the Ads business, Facebook India (Meta), shares more context, “The festive season is always a time when businesses are gearing up for heightened consumer demand and marketers are looking at effective ways to tap this demand. Our festive insights will help in this regard, along with the reach of our platforms, the highly engaged audience on it and our ongoing investments in Reels, Business Messaging and in technology like AI.”
Key insights from the Meta commissioned study by YouGov:
- Personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for Diwali shoppers, with 69% agreeing that it was easier to complete their Diwali shopping with personalized products and gift suggestions on Facebook and Instagram.
- Diwali shoppers seek online content in their local language. 76% of Diwali shoppers prefer to see advertising in the local language, growing significantly year-on-year.
- Engagement with online video happens on Meta technologies. 8 in 10 Diwali shoppers use Meta technologies to watch videos. Meta technologies is the most important channel for short form videos (87%) and creator content (79%).
- Influencer and creator content influences purchases, as 66 % of Diwali shoppers agree that creators influence their purchase decisions.
- Business Messaging continues to grow in India during Diwali. 8 in 10 shoppers used WhatsApp (64%), Instagram (39%) and Messenger (38%) to engage with a business during Diwali. 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging.
- VR & AR are valuedduring Diwali. There is a noticeable increase in the proportion of Diwali shoppers likely to use AR/VR tools to explore products. 3 out of 5 shoppers feel AR experiences help get them into the Diwali spirit, and ultimately help their purchase decisions
- Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra offer sales potential that nearly match Diwali.In addition to Diwali, almost 8 in 10 also shopped for Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra in 2022.
Times Now Navbharat crosses 5 million subscribers on YouTube
The channel garnered 400+ million video views in July with 3.8 billion impressions on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
Times Now Navbharat has crossed a staggering 5 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel secured a 21% surge in viewership on YouTube and garnered an impressive 400+ million video views along with a massive 3.8 billion impressions in July.
“With its innovative content formats, distinctive and bold style of journalism that is firmly based on credible, accurate and decisive news reporting, Times Now Navbharat’s impact reverberates across its digital platforms, leaving an indelible mark on millions of viewers. Witnessing an extraordinary 69% increase in views on Facebook and an impressive, combined video growth of 39% on both YouTube and Facebook, the channel’s digital prominence continues to surge ahead,” read a press release.
Strongly equipped with the fastest news, exclusive news breaks and most viewed prime-time shows - News Ki Pathshala and Sawal Public Ka, the channel has built a strong resonance with the viewers, driving high-decibel engagement across platforms. With a series of digital exclusives that integrates the channel’s broadcast, Times Now Navbharat has been offering well-rounded insights on every major news break such as Manipur Violence, Seema Haidar incident, Chandrayan 3 launch.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network, said, “This achievement serves as an impressive feat for Times Now Navbharat as we celebrate 2 years in creating disruptive news content. The unparalleled innovative & interactive show formats have strongly positioned the channel as the preferred destination for Hindi news on digital platforms. As we move forward, we are excited to explore new avenues of engagement and set even higher benchmarks in the dynamic space of digital news."
The channel’s prime-time shows "Sawal Public Ka" and "News Ki Pathshala" captivated viewers, garnering an extraordinary 780 million video views across various digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram ).
Data Source: Yt studio (YouTube), Crowdtangle (Facebook), Creator studio (Instagram)
The Moms Co unveils The Mompreneurs Show
This is a national program aimed at supporting mom-entrepreneurs
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:27 AM | 6 min read
The Moms Co, the personal care D2C Mother and baby brand, has launched Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.
The initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by prominent partnerships from FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show, the brand aims to provide a platform that makes the journey for mompreneurs smoother, fosters crucial conversations, addresses challenges, and cultivates an environment where moms can truly thrive.
India’s top leaders & entrepreneurs who are mothers themselves like Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, (Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Partner Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, Board Member Tata Power, Nestle, ONDC), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO, Edelwiess MF and Vice Chairperson, AMFI), Lizzie Chapman (Co-founder ZestMoney), Suhasini Sampath (Co-founder & CEO, Yoga Bar), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO, Sheroes & Mahila Money), Radhika Ghai (India’s 1st Female Unicorn Founder, Founder & CEO, Kindlife), Lakshmi N Potluri (Co-founder Jabong, Investor at B Capital), Shivani Poddar (Co-founder, FabAlley), Deepshikha Deshmukh (Producer, Pooja Entertainment), Ankita Vashishtha (Founder StrongHer Ventures & SahaFund), Neelu Khatri ( Co-founder, Akasa Air) and Sonam Jain (Partner, Convivialité Ventures India) will be part of the Initiative’s advisory board and will be mentoring, judging & Co investing in the budding Mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks. The advisory board and jury will also comprise of the Co-founder of The Moms Co Malika Sadani along with the Good Glamm Group’s Co-founders & senior leadership who are mothers comprising Priyanka Gill (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co), Naiyya Saggi (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community), Sukhleen Aneja (CEO, Good Brands Co) & Disha Sanghvi (Director, Good Glamm Group).
The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show aims to unleash a revolution and provide a platform dedicated to mompreneurs to empower these remarkable women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams confidently. The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality. Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. The series will track journeys of Mompreneurs from all corners of India, from grassroots level residential societies to vast landscapes, seeking their potential and sharing their inspiring stories. The Top 3 winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1cr from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.
Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Initiative and Show. We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. At the Good Glamm Group, we are providing a plug and play unique ecosystem at scale for mom entrepreneurs to build off through our parenting assets which are amongst the largest in South Asia, access to capital and reach with relevant customers, communities and audiences. We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers. We are also deeply grateful for the unprecedented support shown by India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs who are moms themselves in giving their time and expertise to support this initiative. Our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her will help with training all Mompreneurs across multiple business workshops. We believe this to be a critical nation building initiative & a step to create a world where moms can meet their personal and professional aspiration.”
“We are excited to launch India's first Mompreneurs Show, an empowering platform for mom entrepreneurs and thank our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire For Her for supporting our initiative. Our aim is to provide a supportive ecosystem where mothers can find the motivation, mentorship, funding, and tools they need to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Through this groundbreaking initiative, we are fostering crucial conversations, addressing challenges, and cultivating an environment where moms can truly thrive. We believe in unleashing a revolution and giving mothers the platform they deserve to make their business dreams a reality. The Moms Co. invites all mompreneurs across India to participate in this incredible journey of empowerment and growth. Together, we hope to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape and celebrate the remarkable women who are building businesses while nurturing their children," added Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group.
The first leg of the show will begin with The Moms Co. Mompreneurs Legends podcast, India's first change agent series dedicated to transforming the narrative in the business world of what it means to be a leader and an entrepreneur who is also a mother. This podcast series is an essential component of our trailblazing initiative, as it goes beyond merely showcasing success stories and focuses on fostering meaningful & practical conversations surrounding the realities, opportunities and leadership lessons shared by India’s top by entrepreneurs who are moms as well The podcast moderated by Naiyya Saggi Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO the Good Community features trailblazers such as Neelu Khatri (Co-founder, Akasa Air), Faye D’Souza (News Anchor & Journalist), Aarti Gill (CEO & Co-founder, OZiva), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, LXME), Jeevika Tyagi (Founder, aastey), Sarah Sham (Founder, Essajees Atelier), Pooja Jauhari (Former Group CEO - VML Y&R India, Former CEO , Glitch, Co-founder EMoMee World) and Ashi Dua (Founder Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Cannes winner). From achieving peak professional potential while choosing to also be a mother to funding conversations, marketing strategies, and personal growth, the podcast will delve into the multifaceted aspects of being a mompreneur. It will equip listeners with actionable knowledge and tools to enhance their ventures and help them thrive in the competitive business landscape.
Additionally, after the launch and initial episodes featuring prominent Mompreneurs, the podcast will continue its journey by welcoming upcoming and aspiring Mompreneurs who are part of the show to share their unique stories and experiences. As the first leg of the show sets the stage for transforming the narrative of motherhood in entrepreneurship, subsequent episodes will shine a spotlight on emerging leaders, offering them a platform to showcase their remarkable journeys and entrepreneurial aspirations.
Bharat24's Vision of New India 2.0 celebrates contributions towards national progress
The initiative embodies the message of "Badhta Bharat, Ubharta Bharat"
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:51 PM | 2 min read
Eminent dignitaries graced the occasion as guests of honor and shared their visionary Hindi national news channel Bharat24 successfully organized the second edition of the "Vision of New India" on Monday, 31st July 2023 at hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi. This initiative by Bharat24 embodies the message of "Badhta Bharat, Ubharta Bharat," resonating with their commitment to fostering the vision of a progressive and thriving India.
Insights for the future of India. The guests included:
- Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti
- Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal - Union Minister for Law & Justice and MoS for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs
- Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology
- Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries
- Shri Akhilesh Yadav - President of Samajwadi Party
- Shri Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
- Shri Chirag Paswan - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
- Shri Ajay Alok - National Spokesperson of BJP
The event was graciously hosted by the top leadership team of Bharat24, including Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, and Editor-in-Chief, Ms. Rubika Liyaquat, Vice-President and Chief Business Officer, and strategic advisor to the board, Mr. Manoj Jagyasi.
During the ceremony, these distinguished dignitaries joined hands to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals across various sectors and presented them with the trophy of "Vision of New India," symbolizing their exemplary contributions to the nation's progress.
The "Vision of New India 2.0" initiative highlighted entrepreneurs' crucial role in bolstering the nation's economy. It featured insightful panel discussions on key developmental issues in various sectors such as healthcare, real estate, renewable energy, education , fin-tech and so on. This platform allowed industry leaders, policymakers, and thought influencers to exchange ideas and drive meaningful conversations for India's future growth.
Nikhil Kamath & Kiran Mazumdar Shaw together pledge Rs 50 lakhs to charity
Shaw was the guest on Kamath's podcast show
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:06 PM | 1 min read
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath along with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has pledged ₹50 lakh to charity and asked the listeners and viewers of his podcast ‘WTF is’ to vote on which charity gets the funds.
In conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, ‘WTF is with Nikhil Kamath’ Shaw shared how being a woman with no business experience made bankers see her as high-risk.
News Nation Network’s YouTube channel surpasses 10 million subscribers
The channel says it will remain committed to delivering accurate and credible news to its audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
News Nation Network has announced that its YouTube channel has crossed the milestone of 10 million subscribers.
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said: “We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response we have received from our viewers, which has propelled us to reach this remarkable milestone. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team and reaffirms our commitment to providing trustworthy news and engaging content.”
“As News Nation Network continues to grow its digital platform, it remains committed to delivering accurate and credible news to its audience. The channel enthusiastically anticipates strengthening its bond with existing subscribers and welcoming new viewers to be a part of its ever-expanding community,” the channel said.
Sr Journalist Ashish Tiwari joins Dainik Bhaskar Digital as Entertainment Editor
Tiwari has more than 15 years of experience in media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 12:09 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist Ashish Tiwari joins Dainik Bhaskar Digital as Entertainment Editor Ashish. Tiwari had recently resigned from the post of Managing Editor, Entertainment, 'First India'.
Tiwari has more than 15 years of experience in media. In the past, Ashish Tiwari has also worked with reputed media organizations like 'IBN7' (now News18 India), 'Sahara TV', 'Aaj Tak', 'Star Plus', 'Times of India' and 'Rajshri Entertainment'.
