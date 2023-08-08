Rhea Bakshi’s docu ‘India’s Treasures’ awarded at New York International Film Awards

The Moms Co, the personal care D2C Mother and baby brand, has launched Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.

The initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by prominent partnerships from FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show, the brand aims to provide a platform that makes the journey for mompreneurs smoother, fosters crucial conversations, addresses challenges, and cultivates an environment where moms can truly thrive.

India’s top leaders & entrepreneurs who are mothers themselves like Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, (Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Partner Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, Board Member Tata Power, Nestle, ONDC), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO, Edelwiess MF and Vice Chairperson, AMFI), Lizzie Chapman (Co-founder ZestMoney), Suhasini Sampath (Co-founder & CEO, Yoga Bar), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO, Sheroes & Mahila Money), Radhika Ghai (India’s 1st Female Unicorn Founder, Founder & CEO, Kindlife), Lakshmi N Potluri (Co-founder Jabong, Investor at B Capital), Shivani Poddar (Co-founder, FabAlley), Deepshikha Deshmukh (Producer, Pooja Entertainment), Ankita Vashishtha (Founder StrongHer Ventures & SahaFund), Neelu Khatri ( Co-founder, Akasa Air) and Sonam Jain (Partner, Convivialité Ventures India) will be part of the Initiative’s advisory board and will be mentoring, judging & Co investing in the budding Mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks. The advisory board and jury will also comprise of the Co-founder of The Moms Co Malika Sadani along with the Good Glamm Group’s Co-founders & senior leadership who are mothers comprising Priyanka Gill (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co), Naiyya Saggi (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community), Sukhleen Aneja (CEO, Good Brands Co) & Disha Sanghvi (Director, Good Glamm Group).

The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show aims to unleash a revolution and provide a platform dedicated to mompreneurs to empower these remarkable women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams confidently. The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality. Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. The series will track journeys of Mompreneurs from all corners of India, from grassroots level residential societies to vast landscapes, seeking their potential and sharing their inspiring stories. The Top 3 winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1cr from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.

Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Initiative and Show. We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. At the Good Glamm Group, we are providing a plug and play unique ecosystem at scale for mom entrepreneurs to build off through our parenting assets which are amongst the largest in South Asia, access to capital and reach with relevant customers, communities and audiences. We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers. We are also deeply grateful for the unprecedented support shown by India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs who are moms themselves in giving their time and expertise to support this initiative. Our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her will help with training all Mompreneurs across multiple business workshops. We believe this to be a critical nation building initiative & a step to create a world where moms can meet their personal and professional aspiration.”

“We are excited to launch India's first Mompreneurs Show, an empowering platform for mom entrepreneurs and thank our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire For Her for supporting our initiative. Our aim is to provide a supportive ecosystem where mothers can find the motivation, mentorship, funding, and tools they need to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Through this groundbreaking initiative, we are fostering crucial conversations, addressing challenges, and cultivating an environment where moms can truly thrive. We believe in unleashing a revolution and giving mothers the platform they deserve to make their business dreams a reality. The Moms Co. invites all mompreneurs across India to participate in this incredible journey of empowerment and growth. Together, we hope to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape and celebrate the remarkable women who are building businesses while nurturing their children," added Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group.

The first leg of the show will begin with The Moms Co. Mompreneurs Legends podcast, India's first change agent series dedicated to transforming the narrative in the business world of what it means to be a leader and an entrepreneur who is also a mother. This podcast series is an essential component of our trailblazing initiative, as it goes beyond merely showcasing success stories and focuses on fostering meaningful & practical conversations surrounding the realities, opportunities and leadership lessons shared by India’s top by entrepreneurs who are moms as well The podcast moderated by Naiyya Saggi Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO the Good Community features trailblazers such as Neelu Khatri (Co-founder, Akasa Air), Faye D’Souza (News Anchor & Journalist), Aarti Gill (CEO & Co-founder, OZiva), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, LXME), Jeevika Tyagi (Founder, aastey), Sarah Sham (Founder, Essajees Atelier), Pooja Jauhari (Former Group CEO - VML Y&R India, Former CEO , Glitch, Co-founder EMoMee World) and Ashi Dua (Founder Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Cannes winner). From achieving peak professional potential while choosing to also be a mother to funding conversations, marketing strategies, and personal growth, the podcast will delve into the multifaceted aspects of being a mompreneur. It will equip listeners with actionable knowledge and tools to enhance their ventures and help them thrive in the competitive business landscape.

Additionally, after the launch and initial episodes featuring prominent Mompreneurs, the podcast will continue its journey by welcoming upcoming and aspiring Mompreneurs who are part of the show to share their unique stories and experiences. As the first leg of the show sets the stage for transforming the narrative of motherhood in entrepreneurship, subsequent episodes will shine a spotlight on emerging leaders, offering them a platform to showcase their remarkable journeys and entrepreneurial aspirations.