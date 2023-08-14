Rhea Bakshi’s award-winning docu 'India’s Treasures' to premiere on JioTV and JioTV+
The documentary will premiere on 15th August
The 17-year-old economics student Rhea Bakshi’s first documentary “India’s Treasures”, which was recently awarded with the New York International Film Awards’ finalist laurel, will premiere on OTT platforms JioTV as their 15th August Independence Day special.
Delighted to have her documentary premiere on Jio Platforms, the prestigious and largest Indian digital streaming platform, Rhea Bakshi said, “I am thrilled beyond words that millions of JioTV and JioTV+ subscribers will be able to watch my documentary India’s Treasures and witness the impact and contribution of the talented and self-employed Indian artisans in nation building, especially of women artisans. I am ecstatic that viewers will gain in-depth insight into irreplaceable value of Indian centuries-old craftsmanship, its significance for India’s cultural, societal and economic growth and it being one of the core pillars of India’s sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”
“I would continue to work towards our respected Prime Minister's Narendra Modi’s mission of inclusive economic growth and hope that this documentary generates due recognition and awareness for the millions of Indian artisans and inspire their next generation to preserve and enrich this distinct Indian tradition,” Rhea added.
The director and creator Rhea Bakshi, an ardent admirer of the traditional handmade silver jewellery, documents the diverse jewellery-making styles, unique to varied Indian geographies. It showcases how the sector is empowering the disadvantaged women facing cultural and economic barriers through skill-building and transforming their lives. Viewers will discover the duality of globalisation, mass-manufacturing and e-commerce platforms on this noble art form and the promise it holds for the next generation. Rhea also discusses microcredit facility and how artisans can leverage small bank loans to re-establish their lives. It delves into the artisans’ predicament with e-commerce, viewed as the future.
The handicraft sector in India plays a vital role in driving the country’s economy, employing over 7 million artisans and impacting the livelihoods of over 200 million people. The documentary emphasizes the need to celebrate these artisans and preserve their unique skills - the true treasures of India's heritage - underscoring the power of sustainable development where everyone can contribute and earn with fair and equal access to resources and opportunities. The film was produced by 24 Frames Films Limited and can also be watched on YouTube.
Directed and presented by Rhea Bakshi, "India’s Treasures" travels through the magical Rajasthan, Jharkhand and narrow lanes of old Delhi to embrace artisans’ lives and showcase their pride, fears, sacrifice and passion. The documentary was recently recognised with the finalist laurel New York International Film Awards jury in best student film category.
Wavemaker India releases white paper on importance of Customer Data Platform
The report explores the potential challenges that one may face when navigating the intricate marketing landscape
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India announced the release of a white paper titled ‘Demystify Customer Data Platform’ - A Guide for Marketers. The white paper emphasizes on the importance of a Customer Data Platform (CDP) as a robust tool that brings together data and provides a comprehensive understanding of customers.
The report explores the potential challenges that one may face when navigating the intricate marketing landscape. Additionally, it covers topics such as transforming CDP and audience data into actionable insights, as well as providing an overview of the cost structure, timelines, and roadmap associated with implementing a CDP. It also examines how Wavemaker supports brands in utilizing CDPs effectively. The white paper has been put together by an in-house team of experts at Wavemaker India.
Commenting on the launch of this white paper, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, “We are experiencing the most dynamic shift in the world of media and marketing where the role of a Chief Marketing Officer is evolving drastically. With technological advances shifting the way people consume media, we need to stay a step ahead to guide our brands and clients on how to maximise efficiency on their marketing spends.
We believe this report will assist marketers and provide them with much-required insights, and help them craft strategies to navigate through the complex data transformation journey and provide better customer experiences”.
Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “Consumer data has been and continues to grow in importance in driving business outcomes. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) therefore have now become a very integral part of all key marketing conversations. The goal of this white paper is to demystify, the why, how and what of CDPs and provide marketers with valuable insights on how to effectively leverage them. By delving into the intricacies of CDPs, this resource aims to clarify the potential benefits and strategies associated with utilizing these platforms. We hope you find it useful and enjoy reading as much as we have had curating for you”.
Wavemaker has successfully built and implemented Customer Data Platforms for some of the leading consumer and financial brands in India like Colgate, Mondelez and Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
Building tech stack over 10 yrs helped transform food industry: Ankush Grover, Rebel Foods
Grover, Co-Founder of Rebel Foods, was speaking at a special session at the e4m TechManch 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 12:49 PM | 2 min read
“Digitalisation and technology have transformed large businesses for over the last 20 years,” said Ankush Grover, co-founder, of Rebel Foods at a special session at the e4m TechManch 2023.
Till now, food is a sector that has not been transformed the way the rest of the industries have. “If you look at the number of restaurants per thousand with more than 500 outlets, India has only two. If you go to the US or China, it is much higher,” Grover shared about current challenges in India in terms of the traditional way of food distribution.
He elucidated, “Over the last five to seven years, there are certain things we have been working on like penetration of internet users, behavioural changes on millennials and GenZs, convenience and digital authenticity. So, it is obvious today that if you order, you first go and see what people are talking about.”
Moving further in conversation, Grover stated, “By 2011, we were on 50 locations in Bombay and Pune. The first light bulb movement which happened in 2015 when we asked our customers about ever seeing our outlets. 76 per cent of them said they never saw anything. So, that was the time we decided there is no point in spending so much capital on taking locations. 2015 was when we started our first cloud kitchen in Gurgaon. Today, we have around 350 cloud kitchens across India and around 75 outside the country.”
Talking about increasing customer touchpoints, Grover commented, “Omni channel is another approach which we wanted to touch. We opened our first digital food court in Pune Law College Road where you can walk in and order. A lot of them will come further next year.”
“This is our way of transforming the food industry which is 200 years old, still working the same way. So, all the light bulb movements and building this tech stack over the last 10 years has enabled us to do this,” he added.
Concluding the session, Grover conveyed, “For food, reliability matters the most. With the help of AI, we developed a SWAT (size, weight, appearance and temperature) machine and if the ordered food passes everything, then it will be out for delivery otherwise it will be rejected.”
'AI is the powerhouse that's going to drive metaverse & web-3 platforms'
At e4m TechManch 2023, AI and metaverse experts discussed the dos and don'ts marketers should keep in mind while creating a digital marketing strategy for tech platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 12:13 PM | 5 min read
Karthi Kumar Marshan, Advisor, Kotak had an insightful discussion at the e4m TechManch 2023 with Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 and Metaverse strategy, Media Monks and Daniel Hulme, CEO Satalia and Chief AI Officer, WPP on “How to future-proof your digital marketing strategy.”
Marshan opened the session by asking Henry about the future of marketing and what can be said about it. Henry highlighted that AI and Metaverse were two different perspectives that are nevertheless very complementary in terms of looking at the future. She said, “AI is the powerhouse that's going to drive many metaverse and web-3 platforms, We are looking at the discipline from two different perspectives. It is what I call top-down and bottom-up.”
“It describes the analytical and data-driven framework that drives so much of Daniel's work in addition to the sort of bottom-up cultural behavioral patterns that we are observing empirically in the work that I do in the metaverse and web-3 spaces. So it's super exciting to have this combination and really see how all of these things are coming together so that we have a better understanding of what we can expect in the future.”
Agreeing with Henry, Hulme mentioned, “It is very difficult to see what the future looks like, which is why it is very important that we build adaptive organizations. The more adaptive we are, the more resilient we are, because the world is going to change rapidly over the next decade, and those that survive are going to have to adapt to that ever-changing world. And to be able to adapt, we need to innovate, and to innovate, we need to unlock the creative capacity of our workforce.”
Marketers don't want to be making the mistakes where they end up throwing money at the shiny object in the room and get caught on the wrong side.
Marshan shared, “We don't want our boardrooms to be yelling at us, saying ‘you threw money away at something that just doesn't work or didn't work’. We've seen numerous examples of those kinds. Even in my limited space of banking, I know people have tried to do mobile banking apps on BlackBerry and on wearables, and we've fallen flat on our face.”
He asked the speakers to share their insights on how marketers sift through what to say yes to and what to say no to, in terms of spending money behind new technologies in the context of the metaverse, AI, et cetera.
Henry answered, “If we are thinking about being at the frontier of these spaces, it really requires a couple of things. First is we need to make sure that we delight and engage our audiences. We need to make sure that we are tapping into things that are interesting and relevant to them. We need to add value to these experiences in ways that they recognize.”
“So, your job is identifying the community, what they want, what drives them, and give it to them. But that requires iteration over time. Right now there is no ‘one solution’. Those kinds of cookie cutter solutions are gone. They have been gone for about a decade at least. But especially in emerging platforms, whether it is gaming or metaverse spaces.”
Hulme discussed some pointers about what filters marketers should keep in their head when they attempt to use AI in the context of a marketing problem.
“I used a prioritization framework to make sure that when we are solving these frictions they are really driving value. One of those criteria is data. Is the data available to help us answer the question? Sometimes it's not, but sometimes solving the problem is so valuable that you have to go and get the data. So there's a whole set of criteria there,” he shared. “Is the data available? What's the return on investment? Are all of the stakeholders across your business bought into the solution? Is it going to be maintainable? And also one critical criteria is reusability. So we build these expensive, smart module solutions, and actually you can reuse the underlying assets to solve other parts of the business.”
Adding to Hulme’s insights, Henry said, “As marketers, we are going to have greater insight, especially in the younger generations because they will have invested so much of their own capital in both building, trading, and selling their objects in these 3D worlds. That will give us greater insights as to what they want and how to reward them and how to incentivize them. There are rich analytics to be had not just from AI and external CRM systems but certainly within metaverse and gaming platforms.”
Talking about the future of AI and super intelligence, Hulme shared, “We will see in the next few years, these large language models moving from being like an intoxicated graduate in your pocket to like a master's level. They'll be able to reason. And then in a few more years, we'll be able to give it a complex objective function like a PhD. And it'll be able to go and try and address that and determine whether that hypothesis is true. And then a few years later, we'll probably have a professor in our pocket that's as smart as all of us, which is AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).”
“Then if you give it the task of building a smarter AI, we could very quickly see a fast takeoff, where we see this intelligence going from as smart as all of us to a million times smarter than all of us, which is super intelligence. We could take a long time or it could take years. But my community thinks that we'll achieve AGI by the end of this decade, and that means that we could see super intelligence in the next 20 years.”
‘Brands must study & research thoroughly the influencer they are investing in’
TechManch 2023 saw experts discuss how AI can shape the future of the creator economy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:48 AM | 4 min read
TechManch 2023 saw industry leaders share insights on multiple issues concerning branding in the era of generative AI, digital and mobile marketing, brands marketing and advertising plan for the World Cup, retail automation and much more.
Following standalone sessions, a panel discussion by industry experts discussed how the creator economy empowers millions of people to express their creativity, share their expertise, build their audiences and the challenges that poses for marketers.
On the panel was Shreya Sachdev, Head Marketing, PUMA India; Sujatha Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, VISA; Gagan Tahiliani, VP Digital, Cardekho Group; Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect; Sunder Venkatraman, Head of content, Creator and Monetisation, Josh.
The following session was chaired by Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder, of White Rivers Media.
“The creator economy has witnessed an exponential jump in the data in the last couple of years as pre-covid numbers have surpassed the double-digit growth numbers. There are in total 100 million influencers ruling the influencer ecosystem.” Gandhi shared in an opening remark.
Describing the best creator campaigns and the platform driving maximum ROI to the brand, Tahiliani said, “At Cardekho, we are actively investing on Instagram as on average we are getting views in lakhs. The campaign which I admire the most is the one in which we have a person revealing his frustration while using the automatic car as he loves to drive manual cars and Lata Mangeshkar’s music playing in the background. The reel got an engagement of 30 million on Instagram. I believe that this quirky content is working for us and we are sticking to it.”
Adding on, Mehta said, “The campaign called ‘Vigil Aunty’ was rolled out on Instagram last year and it is my favourite campaign. It encouraged people across the country to practice safe banking habits. We looped in celebrities to take the campaign to another level. It went on WhatsApp, Josh, Instagram and many other similar platforms. We have been doing this campaign over the years and it is one of the clutter breaking campaigns in the finance space.”
Sharing more campaigns, Sachdev said, “Last year, On Women’s Day, we converted our stores into photo shoot setups and we featured those who modeled our products. More than 1200 women entered the store and they were displayed on our product’s page. The campaign drove a massive brand engagement with maximum sales.”
Continuing the discussion, Kumar said, “During the pandemic, we approached people teaching and making them aware of financial frauds and phishing. Moreover, we also tried making people aware of the cashless economy.”
Venkatraman mentioned that the Josh Alukkas campaign performed well across the Kerala market. It gained huge audience engagement and conversions when the campaign was active.
Quoting Dream 11’s campaign ‘Dimag Lagana Hai Toh Dream 11 pr lagao’ and taking the discussion forward, Gandhi mentioned why authenticity travels much more than great content.
Commenting on the same, Tahiliani, said, “Auto is a very passionate field and everything we create is drawn out of passion. We invested in Technical Guru Ji, which was very impactful for our audience because Technical Guru Ji himself is an authentic face in influencer marketing.”
Kumar said, “We look upon who we are targeting and we hire experts to understand and communicate with our audience to proliferate our reach and convey the right message to the targeted audience.”
Mentioning the brand’s success matrix, Mehta shared that authenticity was the core of the campaigns which gain authenticity and traction these days.
As for Sachdev, the brand campaign must target the audience based on the product and the targeted audience. She also believes that choosing the right influencer to market the product helps in meeting the brand objectives. Brands must study and research thoroughly the influencer they are investing in. This phenomenon can help brands in gaining substantial engagement, traffic and conversion.
As closing remarks, panellists mentioned some key pointers describing the future of the creator economy, including how AI will play a significant role in shaping the creator economy, how creators leveraging AI will boost the profitability scales, content standardisation will help brands in investing in right influencer and how creator economy will become a full-fledged profession for many.
‘Growth mindset, communication in local languages key to building eCommerce for Bharat’
At e4m TechManch 2023, industry experts discussed the challenges and solutions in building eCommerce for Bharat
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:00 AM | 6 min read
The two-day e4m TechManch 2023 conference featured a panel discussion revolving around a conversation about the surging demand for e-commerce in Bharat. This surge is being driven by the ongoing increase in smartphone adoption, improved digital literacy, affordable data access, and escalating aspirations among the population.
The discussion titled ‘Building ecommerce for Bharat’ was chaired by Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-Founder, GOZOOP Group. The panelists included Mansi Khattar, Head Ecommerce, Nestle, Divyesh Shah, VP Engineering, Meesho, Priyanka Gandhi, Associate Director and Head, Integrated Marketing Communications and Ecommerce Marketing, Colgate Palmolive, Sugosh Iyer, General Manager- Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Aditya Birla Grasim Industries, Tejas Chaudhari, Performance Marketing Lead- Ecommerce, Unilever and Karan Gupta, Senior Vice-President, Moglix.
Naqvi opened the discussion by inviting Khattar to talk about the recent behavioural pattern of consumers in Bharat. She replied, “From a consumer understanding or behavioural perspective on an ecommerce, ultimately what varies is the trust factor. They are coming more and more online however is it translating to a shopping mission or online shopping experience? Not as much. Online shopping is still only 30% of the total people penetrated.”
“From a shopper perspective, the quick pattern that we have seen is that it is mainly driven by convenience, combined with a balancing of value-seeking behaviour and that is what really defines Bharat. So, how do you speak to me in my language and offer me value, in terms of price or value in terms of your brand or benefits? That is broadly some of the key things you see driving Bharat today when it comes to eCommerce,” she added.
Discussing the closing gap between urban and rural consumers, Gandhi mentioned, “There is rising income, rising aspirations and ecommerce is, of course, leading to democratisation of availability. So, there is a wider set of product choices available to people. Let’s assume Bharat is tier 2-3 cities. Suddenly they have access and awareness about a lot of brands and products coupled with the fact that there is way more social media consumption, which is giving them a lot of exposure and opening up their mind. There is a desire and an ability to try new products.”
“There are three primary challenges/issues here. One is around addresses, how do you actually get to the right customer address, how do you figure that out when address specification is not great,” Shah said, talking about the problems arising with last-mile delivery. “The other problem is around attribution when things don't go well. When the order doesn't show up, when issues happen, when it’s late, how do you solve that?”
He enlisted RTO (return to origin) as the third challenge. “The user isn't at home multiple times, that location is not given by the system or sometimes users choose not to receive the package. So one needs to get sharper on address, sharper on the share of pre-paid orders because your commitment is much higher when you actually paid online versus when you have chosen COD as a delivery mechanism. So how can you make pre-paid a much more attractive option is something that helps here as well.”
Replying to Naqvi’s question ‘what innovative strategies is Unilever driving across Bharat for e-commerce’, Chaudhari said, “Inherently changing our content, keeping up to what shoppers are searching is one bit that we try to do. During the festive season, typically we have content which is vernacular in nature to reach out to the shoppers. The second thing is that a lot of platforms are innovating, and we partner with them faster. So that's our strategy, because we don't want to reinvent the wheel, we just want to steal and go ahead.”
Taking the session forward, Gupta enlisted three major areas of innovation that Bharat will drive. One is the emergence of one or more local brands which bridge the gap between top-tier brands and local brands. Two, change the delivery versus payment issue and thirdly communicate in local languages. “What Bharat will make us do is local communication, whether it's based on your local language, whether it's from an influencer who lives in your area. It will bridge the trust gap between these companies that sit in Bombay and Delhi and speak in English. So, if I need to trust them and buy from them instead of my local kirana, I need to have somebody I already trust make that gap for me.”
Agreeing with Gupta’s point on how the delivery timing and low trust on delivery and COD cancellations are a problem, Iyer elaborated, “We launched our brand Navyasa 14 months back and decided to bring in innovative opportunities on the website through customer data platform as the website was a critical part of online shopping. A CDP helps us target across users across different journey points in the funnel , thus helping us move the consumer closer to purchase and conversion."
Moving forward, Gandhi shared Colgate Palmolive’s strategies and challenges. “What I do see, as something that we will have to solve for, is when you go really deep down into rural and small towns, we may have to look at what is our supply chain model for faster supply of products to the customers as this thing evolves.”
Khattar highlighted, “India is multiple Indias together. So, how we really leverage personalization of content to speak to the consumer in the language that he wants to do is an innovation that we really need for this industry to unlock. Another important thing is we keep saying this consumer has affordability as a challenge. A big unlock, for organizations like us who have traditionally been dependent on mass distribution, is how do I reach out with my premium portfolio to this part of the market without having the risks of bad goods on mass distribution in such markets.”
Gupta also talked about how Bharat needs a lot of communication. “The core thing that we have learned and we have incorporated into our process is an increased velocity of communication with our consumer and informing him or her of every single step that I am doing and not being surprised if that communication is still not getting through.”
Chaudhari explained, “There are two types of platforms, we broadly classify, one who are on an acquisition spree, who have money to burn. There we partner for acquisition of new consumers. We play hard on our core portfolio, which basically we are strong at. And there are certain platforms which are consolidating or focusing on profitability. There we try to upsell our premium portfolio or regimes or kits and combos so that our loyal shoppers are rewarded with a bigger chunk.”
Concluding the session, Naqvi said, “One sentiment that comes out is to have a growth mindset, to have a startup mindset at heart while building for Bharat.”
HUL bags ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title at IDMA 2023
While Mondelez won the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title, Wavemaker was named ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:20 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was honoured with the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title at the e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) held in Mumbai on Thursday. The FMCG giant made it to the ‘Hall of Fame’ category for its insightful, impactful and inspiring digital marketing initiatives. HUL won 2 gold and 1 silver for their outstanding works.
Apart from HUL, Mondelez bagged the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title and Wavemaker picked the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award in the ‘Hall of Fame’ category at the spectacular awards night. The dazzling awards night was attended by top industry heads and seasoned experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
The awards had eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories were further divided into several sub-categories.
The IDMA 2023 jury was chaired by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
The battleground for companies is talent not technology: Daniel Hulme, WPP
At e4m TechManch 2023, the globally renowned AI expert shed some light on the issue of ethics, complexities of technology and the vast potentialities of artificial intelligence
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:32 PM | 6 min read
Continuing on the lines of the talk he presented on the first day of exchange4media’s TechManch 2023, globally renowned AI expert, Daniel Hulme, CEO Satalia and Chief AI Officer, WPP gave his expert opinion on Brand Opportunities for Generative AI on Day 2.
“If you remember, yesterday I talked about automation. I talked about building systems that make decisions and then tomorrow they make the same decision and so. And that the definition of stupidity was doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different answer. By that definition, automation is stupid, but that doesn’t hold true with automation, as these technologies are incredibly valuable. They drive huge amounts of value in business,” said Hulme.
He went on to recap the different definitions of AI, and how they as well as technologies that can arguably come under the banner of artificial intelligence had evolved over the years, way back from the 60s and 70s.
He further spoke about how the increasing complexity of technologies and our understanding of them was also evident from the many different forms of AI that exist today from Large Language Models or Generative AI to Predictive AI to a host of other suites, tools, and applications that ran on and or provided AI models.
“Looking at AI through technology, looking at AI through definitions isn't very useful. And I argue that over the past 10 years I’ve seen new algorithms, new data computers that allowed us to do interesting things,” he said, going on to elucidate the various uses the new AI technologies, in addition to technologies that were commonly in use across agencies, creative studios and other media organizations over the world.
Hulme mentioned the now iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Cadbury Celebrations campaign which used AI capabilities to empower small town shops and stores to be able to boast at having a ‘celebrity endorsement.’ He also spoke about how Generative AI had the capacity to free up agency and media employees from mundane tasks, which required repetition rather than inspiration, so that they could concentrate on ideation and creation.
Indeed, Hulme went into ideas, products, services and even human enhancements, powered by AI and that seem like science fiction, but are in fact being worked on in research labs, test markets and board rooms even as this sentence is read.
Speaking further about the vast potentialities of AI, Hulme said, “One of the things that we're doing with one of the biggest brands in the world is that we take a large language model and we train that large language model on the data of the employee, the marketing employee, and then we use that digital twin as asking questions. If I put you on this project, will you work well? If I put you on this team, will you thrive?” The implications of that are self-evident.
Another, more munificent sounding, project is with Microsoft, where “we're enhancing use the people's ability to see ingredients and the content of goods, not just not just taking the words that are on a piece of product and trying to end repeating those words, but using generative AI to enrich that text to describe it in a way that's going to resonate with that person that is visually impaired. So this is where we can use AI to extend and expand our own capabilities,” said Hulme.
“So those are just some of the examples that we've used internally to operate more effectively and also how they can be used in some of our campaigns. And as I said, this is a really nice framework because it helps you understand how to navigate this complex world of safety and ethics,” he added.
However, Hulme also argued, admittedly controversially, that there's no such thing as AI ethics. “One of the differences between AI and human beings is that AIs don't create any intent. Human beings create the intent, whether their intention is to put the marketing content down multiple channels, to route your vehicles to maximize the number of deliveries or to allocate your workforce to maximize the well being of your workforce. You have an intent, and then you build a system to try to achieve that intent.”
He added, “Where that system goes wrong, maybe it's biased. For example, I would argue that it is a safety problem. It is not an ethics problem. Ethics is the study of right and wrong, and it's the intent that needs to get scrutinized from an ethical perspective.”
Hulme noted the faster you can adapt to a changing world the more intelligent you are an adaptation means you need to be able to innovate and so over the past several years, organizations have been embracing new organizational paradigms
“All of the tools to build AI are essentially free. They're open source. The battleground for companies is not technology. The battleground is talent. And that's actually one of the biggest challenges that organizations have is people leaving because they're not doing more interesting things. So once you have engaged with talent, you need to then create an organizational structure that enables that talent to thrive,” exhorted Hulme.
“We've got an opportunity in this industry to apply AI to completely optimize our operating model. We know these technologies are now phenomenal at understanding humans, their behaviors, and they're even very good at manipulating those behaviors to benefit,” he said, noting that is an incredibly powerful position to be in.
Hulme concluded, “I believe that this industry needs to make sure that we have the right guardrails, the right structures in place to mitigate the accumulation of wealth and control with a small number of people. So on that note, I'm going to remind you all it's not good enough just to have a strong profitable business. You need to have a purpose. If you don't have a strong purpose, you're not going to attract customers, you're not going to attract clients, and you're not going to attract talent.”
