Radio City launches 12th season of ‘Radio City Super Singer’

Radio City has announced the 12th season of its singing talent hunt on the radio - Radio City Super Singer - to uphold its legacy of turning the spotlight onto some of India’s brightest singing stars.

Kailash Kher will be judging the contestants of this season and will crown the ultimate winner of the Hindi speaking region across Radio City’s presence. Through Radio City Super Singer, the radio channel encourages aspiring singers by giving them a platform to showcase their singing talent across 39 cities. Keeping in mind, the current situation, Radio City would be executing the 12th season of Radio City Super Singer on-air and across social media that will culminate on 20th December 2020.

The auditions for the contest will begin from 23rd November 2020 wherein aspiring singers can send in their entries till 6th December 2020 via IRVS, Radio City’s microsite, and social media platforms. Post the auditions, 5 contestants will be shortlisted from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada speaking regions by esteemed judges - Kailash Kher, composer Ghibran, music director Chaithan Bharadwaj, and singer All Ok respectively. The top 5 singers across each region, will indulge in the ultimate battle to win the title of Radio City Super Singer 12. The winners in the Hindi speaking region will be chosen by Kailash Kher and through public voting.

Commenting on the launch of the 12th edition of Radio City Super Singer, Radio City's Chief Executive Officer, Ashit Kukian, said, “With an aim to spread happiness and positivity amongst people during these tough times, we decided to come back with our tent pole property, Radio City Super Singer Season 12. Radio City has always believed in creating opportunities amidst crisis for the benefit of the city and its citizens. Radio City’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent has helped this flagship property grow in the last 11 years. Being in its 12th year, Radio City Super Singer has not only grown by scale but this year we are certain it will exceed its level of engagement amongst listeners. We are grateful for the support we have received so far and hope to see people participating in large numbers this year too and we would like to thank our sponsors who have instilled their faith in this property. As our tagline says, ‘Sangeet par koi lockdown nahi hota’, we are excited to celebrate this country’s immensely gifted singers and showcase them to our millions of listeners.”

Expressing his thoughts on Radio City Super Singer 12, the Padma Shri award winning singer Kailash Kher said, “India has a huge pool of young talent who are always on the lookout for opportunities to showcase their skills. With Radio City Super Singer, aspiring singers of the country will once again get a platform to display their talent and show the world the power of music. I am super excited to judge the 12th Season of Radio City Super Singer and wish all the contestants good luck and hope they make the most of the platform to become one of the brightest singers of the industry someday.”