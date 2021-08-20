Prime Video launches profile images inspired by Amazon Originals

Customers worldwide can now update their Prime Video profile image to feature some of their favourite Amazon Original characters

Prime Video is rolling out its newest feature: Amazon Original profile images. That means customers worldwide can now update their Prime Video profile image to feature some of their favorite Amazon Original characters, from Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Mother’s Milk in The Boys.

Available on all devices that support Prime Video, the images can easily be used by customers to update their profile. They can choose from a selection of Amazon Original characters from movies and series including Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bosch, The Boys, Coming 2 America, Fleabag, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Invincible, Sylvie’s Love, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, One Night in Miami…, Making the Cut, Hunters, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, The Wilds, Upload, Troop Zero, Hanna, The Expanse and Carnival Row.

Here’s how to change or select a Prime Video profile image:

Through the Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices, and Fire Tablets:

Tap on My Stuff at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen

Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, then select Edit. Choose the profile whose image you want to change

On the Edit Profile screen, tap your profile image and make a selection from the available list

When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list

On the Prime Video website:

On the Prime Video home page, click the profile name next to Who's Watching?

Click on Manage Profiles, and then click the profile you want to edit. Click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list

When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list

On the Prime Video app on supported connected devices:

Select the profile image in the top menu

Use your device's remote control to highlight the profile you wish to edit, then select Edit below it

Select the profile image and make a selection from the available list

When creating a new profile, use your device’s remote control to click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)