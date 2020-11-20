Prajavani launches news app

Prajavani, the Bengaluru-based Kannada media title, has announced the launch of its news app for Android and iOS mobile devices.

This is another step in the revamp of the product portfolio at the Printers Mysore, the company that owns Deccan Herald and Prajavani. In June 2020, it launched the DH App for Android and iOS mobile devices and the app has crossed 1Lakh+ downloads. Now with the launch of PV App the company has taken another step forward in its digital transformation journey.



PV News app brings you hyper local content across 30 districts with news and event listings, a section that celebrates the Kannada culture and lifestyle, entertainment content covering the industry, podcasts on various topics, followed by daily/monthly horoscope. The app also covers breaking news, analysis, and opinions, across text, video, and audio, justifying the tag line “+Experience”.

“Our PV app is everything a modern news app should be for the 21st century Kannadiga: It presents news elegantly across formats, and in new ways designed to keep younger consumers engaged. It goes without saying that our focus towards high-quality journalism with credibility and keeping readers at the centre stage of all our activities will remain, and this will only increase the reader’s bond with us. I am confident of the new PV app, and our readers will love this,” says Ravindra Bhat, Executive Editor, Prajavani.

Some of the key features of the new app are:

Nanna Sudhi (My News): A home for personalised news. Tailor your news feed depending on your preferences and reading habits.

Chitike Suddhi (News Shots): Want to read a short summary before jumping into the details of the news? We offer a snippety news article in less than 70 words for those addicted to short formats.

Super Hits (Highlights): Consume news insta style. If you love Instagram and Facebook stories, you can now stay updated with visual-led articles.

“We have built the Prajavani app focusing on local content and heritage for the Kannada news users in Karnataka, India and across the world. The app has a separate section dedicated to news from each of 30 districts of Karnataka, along with sections to celebrate achievements in Karnataka, history of Karnataka and a daily local events calendar which adds to this local focus. We have added new gen features like News personalization, short form news, exciting news formats to give a unified experience across all our mobile apps.” says Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, The Printers Mysore.

Design house ThinkDesign carried out user research and worked closely with Prajavani to arrive at an eye-catching design for the app, while app development partner Webdunia was responsible for implementation.

Users can download the app in the iOS or Android app stores now.