Popular faces from Marathi industry come together for Zee Vajwa launch

ZEEL’s Marathi music channel - Zee Vajwa - has left no stone unturned to reach out to and connect with the audience.

From the quirky and trendy #FullToVajwa challenge that took social media by storm to brand films promising to amplify Maharashtra’s everyday moments into a mahual with music and last but not the least popular celebrities from the industry coming together to introduce the channel in their own unique style; truly dialled up moments and created a launch mahaul across the state.

It all kickstarted with celebrities partaking the #FullToVajwa challenge, a unique dance on the culturally vibrant Sonic ID of ZEE Vajwa. The challenge created a chain with multiple celebrities from the fraternity - Amey Wagh, Abhidnya Bhave, Prajakta Mali, Abhinay Berde, Amruta Deshmukh, Gayatri Datar, Phulwa Khamkar, Krutika Gaikwad and many more posting their videos and in turn challenging their fans and followers.

The challenge quickly caught on generating 3.7M+ views and 283K+ engagement on social media. Adding another feather to the hat, Zee Vajwa associated with Instagram's newest offering - 'Reels'. The 15-second videos on the platform opened a new world of possibilities with #FulltoVajwa challenge becoming Instagram Reels first ever regional channel launch tie-up. With every new video, followers passed the baton to their friends, thus creating a chain where everyone showed their dance moves on the upbeat brand tune. Participation in the#FulltoVajwa challenge brought in a wave of fun and enthusiasm amongst marathi youth allowing them to showcase their hidden talents online during these times of social distancing. To celebrate the overwhelming response from viewers, as a token of appreciation the channel showcased audience entries on-air on Diwali eve.

The channel was welcomed by the entire Marathi industry from Nilesh Sable sharing about the launch in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and Lav Re Toh Video, Advait Dadarkar in Dancing Queen, Gauri Kulkarni and Nikhil Damale in Almost Sufal Sampurna to last but not least Aadesh Bandekar in Home Minister, the hosts elaborated on how Zee Vajwa will amplify everyday moments into a mahual with best of marathi music, living up to the brand promise - ZEE Vajwa, Kshann Gaajwa.

Speaking about the launch, Pankaj Balhara – Deputy Business Head – Music Cluster, said – ‘Launching a channel in the current scenario was a challenge but we designed the campaign to use the two most powerful media in today’s time – TV & Digital. The #FullToVajwa challenge was a unique way to create a buzz about the channel launch and engage with our viewers while capitalizing on the strengths of both the mediums. The power of Zee Network was leveraged to maximize the reach to make this a successful launch campaign.”

Top brands such as Yamaha Faschino 125 Fi, Garnier Men Shampoo Color, Cadbury Celebrations, Fogg, Jeevansathi and Santoor made most of the opportunity and partnered with the channel’s launch campaign to strengthen their connect with Marathi youth.

With ZEE Vajwa’s addition to the ZEE Marathi channels bouquet, the audience is privy to a complete entertainment package from the network comprising of best of shows, movies and now music.