Nominations open for 'The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism' worth INR 14 lakh

In a world where content is king and the entertainment industry constantly evolves, understanding the dynamics of content consumption becomes paramount. In a recent episode of his podcast, "WTF is" the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with three industry stalwarts, Founder of PVR Cinemas & Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd. Ajay Bijli and President & Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sajith Sivanandan. Vijay Subramaniam Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artist’s Network. This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights that shed light on the preferences, trends, and cultural nuances that shape the entertainment landscape of the nation.

One of the key takeaways from the conversation was the pivotal role of vernacular and regional content. Kamath, in his conversation with Bijli and Sivanandan, highlighted the importance of catering to diverse linguistic preferences considering how a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages. On this Sajith Sivanandan said ''Things that need to happen is more vernacular more regional content that is super key because increasingly we are seeing that a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages so that's going to be very very key.''

The conversation also touched upon the unique dynamics of Indian cinema culture. In their observation, in India it's not just about watching a film; it's about immersing oneself in an event, donning the role of the protagonist, and enjoying the collective experience with fellow audience members. ''Within the West, it's like you come by uh buy a ticket buy a popcorn Pepsi watch the movie, and get out so I call them ‘shoebox cinemas’ right, whereas in India it's a form of entertainment. People you know dress up, they come it's an event and there's an interval so you again come back to the forest you when you go to the loop you think that you're also the hero a girl so it's like very difficult in a different culture" said Ajay Bijili about this topic.

Moreover, the conversation addressed the role of women in influencing content choices and the integral role that women play in shaping content preferences within families. This insight underscores the need for diverse and inclusive content that resonates with the preferences of women across generations.

The conversation with Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the growing impact of streaming platforms in Indian content consumption. The rise of digital platforms has provided an avenue for individuals to access a wide array of content on-demand, transcending geographical barriers. This has further fuelled the need for content diversity and localization to cater to the vast and varied audience base of the country. ''Women of the house takes a decision which Cinema to go to whether it's your daughter your wife or your mother or your girlfriend", said Ajay Bijili on this.

Nikhil Kamath's eighth podcast episode unveiled a treasure trove of insights into the consumption patterns of Indian content. The episode underscores the importance of crafting content that resonates on a cultural, linguistic, and emotional level, ultimately forging deeper connections with viewers across the nation.