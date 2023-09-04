Nida Anjum Chelat elevated into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders
Chelat became the First Indian to complete the Equestrian World Endurance Championship
Nida Anjum Chelat, a 21-year-old Malayali from Tirur, Malapuram, Kerala, represented India in the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The championship was held in Castelsegrat, France, on September 2, 2023. Chelat successfully completed the entire 120 km distance in just 7.29 hours.
To qualify for the World Endurance Championship, a rider and their horse must complete a 120 km distance at least twice within a two-year period. Chelat has surpassed this requirement by completing the 120 km distance four times with two different combinations. In addition, she has achieved the 3-star rider status, becoming the first Indian woman to do so by successfully completing the 160 km distance ride more than once.
"I am immensely proud to be the first Indian to complete the World Endurance Riding Championship. I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country," said Chelat at the venue.
This race covered a total distance of 120 kilometres, with the goal being to complete the course without any harm coming to the horse. The competition consisted of four loops covering distances of 28.6, 29.2, 33.8, and 28.6 kilometres, respectively. After each stage, expert veterinarians examined the health and fitness of the horses. If any compromise to the horse's health was reported, the rider would be disqualified. Thus, one of the challenges was maintaining the horse's health and fitness throughout all four stages.
Chelat participated with her horse, "Epsilonn Salou," alongside 70 competitors from 25 different countries in the championship. During the race, 33 horses were eliminated, while Anjum and her horse successfully completed all four stages, finishing 23rd in the first stage, 26th in the second, 24th in the third, and 21st in the final stage. She maintained an average speed of 16.7 km per hour. Throughout the championship, she wore the Indian flag on her helmet and jersey.
Chelat's passion for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She entered world championships by winning the Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship, conquering deserts, mountains, and streams while studying in the 12th grade. Her mentor, the renowned horse trainer and rider Ali Al Muhairi, played a pivotal role in her journey.
"Nida and her horse displayed exceptional endurance as they conquered each stage of the race, which featured hilly terrain, water bodies, and forest paths. Besides testing the riding skills and expertise of the rider, ensuring the welfare of the horse is also a paramount challenge for the rider," explained Dr. Mohamed Shafi, the Veterinary Consultant.
Chelat competed against countries with extensive histories of success in endurance championships, including Italy, France, Germany, UAE, Bahrain, and Argentina. Additionally, newcomers to the competition like China, Libya, and other countries made their debut. UAE secured individual medals in gold and silver, while Bahrain and France emerged as the team winners.
Completing the FEI Championships has elevated Chelat into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders. This achievement now permits her to participate in adult horse races, marking a significant milestone in her equestrian career.
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins National Award for Ek Duaa
Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues faced by women
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:17 PM | 2 min read
Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee won the coveted National Film Award for his short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Film Award.
The film is produced by Bollywood star Esha Deol, who has also worked as lead cast in Mukherjee's film. "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious National Award for my film Ek Duaa. It was an overwhelming journey for me, and such recognition encourages me to work on subjects that I believe in," says Mukherjee, who is currently working on post production of his magum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, and also writing screenplay for his next Draupadi.
Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues that are often faced by women. This is a subject that will make people think and probably change their mentality also. The film fetched many international awards and finally the highest honour from the Government of India makes this film memorable. "I am blessed," says Esha Deol, who produced the film. "When Ram Kamal narrated me the story, I was certain that I would make this film, and this would be my first film as a producer."
Ram Kamal, who is currently working on two Bengali films in Kolkata, says, "Phone has been ringing since the announcement. I am touched by the kind of congratulatory texts and voice messages I am receiving from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. I am glad that jury members felt this film deserves a special place amongst bigwig winners!"
BARC data: CNN-News18 has 35% share in 2+ TG
On the digital front, the channel has 1.4 billion views on YouTube
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read
CNN-News18 has registered over 35% share in the English TV news genre for more than a year now, according to BARC data.
“As per the data issued by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%),” read a press release.
“In the 15+ TG, CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 15+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%),” the release mentioned.
Commenting on the numbers, Avinash Kaul, CEO (Broadcast), Network18 Group said, “The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15+ or 2+ TG indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers.”
On the digital front, CNN-News18 claimed it has captured 1.4 billion views on YouTube. On Facebook too, CNN-News18 had 787 million views. (Source: Crowdtangle | Period: Aug’22-July’23).
Luminaries share industry insights at NewsX Festival of Ideas
The event brought together speakers from diverse backgrounds like politics, movies, start-ups, defence, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:12 PM | 2 min read
On the first day of the first edition of NewsX Festival of Ideas, noteworthy speakers deliberated on topics through 25 sessions in a lit-fest-style event. It was jam-packed with spellbinding conversations, celebrity sightings, book signings and selfies. The main highlight of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the guest speakers. The event concluded with great enthusiasm and success as it aimed to foster a platform for meaningful conversations, the exchange of innovative ideas, among attendees.
The event, held at The Taj Ambassador at New Delhi, provided a platform for our esteemed guests to share industry insights from their respective fields in a free and open conversation with NewsX. The Festival of Ideas brought together various Speakers from diverse backgrounds, including Politicians & Political Analysts, Celebrities, Authors, Start-up Founders, Defence and Media Experts.
After the event, recognized and honoured participants as a token of appreciation for their dedication and talent. Here’s what some of prominent Thought Leaders, Authors and Luminaries had to say on day one of the Festival of Ideas among others:
‘No one can steal Rajnikanth Stature, We all should respect this fact’ Former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav
'Felt like Al Pacino from Scarface' Celebrated Actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrates the story of the Gangs of Wasseypur.
‘The decade between 1950 and 1960 was definably the most productive decade for the short history of our republic’ said Congress Lok Sabha MP, Manish Tewari.
‘Each Prime Minister made contribution but the debacle of 1962 goes into the account of PM Jawaharlal Nehru’ stated Ram Madhav, President India Foundation.
‘Agency Journalism is zero ego, no face and very selfless’ ANI Editor, Smita Prakash on the role of traditional media.
'Wakhan Corridor built to keep India away from Czarist Russia.' Author and journalist Sandeep Unnithan on Wakhan corridor.
'The trick is to use the degree as insurance, not as a noose. A lot of people use it as a noose and its deferred gratification.' Deep Kalra, Make My Trip founder on Start-Up culture.
'Rahul is not what he was a year ago, Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed his profile. He is courageous, comes across as sincere but I don't know if he has what's needed to rule India?' says Author of Accidental Prime Minister, Sanajaya Baru.
Stay tuned for the Day-2 of Festival of Ideas as we delve deeper into thought-provoking discussions, inspiring talks with eminent personalities.
Times Now claims leadership in NCCS AB 22+, 10L+ markets
The channel cites BARC ratings data for Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023 as the source
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Times Now has claimed that it registered a 30.7% share among English TV news channels for more than a year (Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023) as per BARC ratings data. This is in the most relevant target group for English News, which is 10L+ markets amongst NCCS AB 22+ age group among males.
*Source: BARC| 10L+| NCCS AB 22+ Males| Wk.16'22 - 33'23, share amongst 6 channels
Moreover, the viewership data of the last 8 weeks, which will be the correct representation of the current scenario, establishes Times Now's dominace across multiple TGs (both NCCS AB 22+ as well as NCCS AB 22+ Males) in 10L+ markets (see chart).
*Source: BARC| 10L+| Wk.26-33'23|share amongst 6 channels
With elections just months away, an advertising blitz is par for the course around this time. However, industry sources said that the claims being cited in recent advertising campaigns do not show the correct picture, and in some cases are deeply suspect and misleading.
“News is serious business, an honest one at that. Seasoned professionals know that numbers mean nothing without relevance”, said an industry source who pointed out that for every category there is a natural viewership base and data cuts which do not stay true to that are misleading the consumer. “Otherwise, its staking claim to a standing means claiming status with zero relevance”, he added.
“With elections round the corner, some desperation for visibility is understandable --but twisting the truth and presenting it in the public domain is not the right way to play the challenger game”, pointed out an industry veteran.
Vinita Bhatia joins Capri Sports as Vice President - Brand and Commercial Partnerships
Prior to this, she was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Senior Media & Sports professional Vinita Bhatia has joined Capri Global Holdings’ Capri Sports as Vice President Brand and commercial Partnerships and will be based out of Mumbai.
Vinita comes with over 2 decades of experience.
Prior to this, she was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India (TOI).
Capri Sports is part of Capri Global Holdings and the owners of four Franchise Teams - UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League ( Women’s IPL), the Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League, the Rajasthan Warriors in Kho Kho League and Sharjah Warriors in ILT20 ( Men’s Cricket).
At TOI, Vinita established a new landscape for Sports business partnerships and new revenue models that went beyond cricket across all plausible sports. She launched the World Kabaddi League in 2014 and was the first woman to do so. She has worked across media platforms and established multiple businesses built from scratch.
Vinita has worked in India and Canada with Zee TV, Sony TV, Star/Disney Network, Radio City, Hindustan Times and Ethnic Channels Group - Canada.
She is a leading voice for gender equality, Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs of United Nations) ambassador, and the National President, Media & Communications Council-WICCI. Her name is imprinted in the Asia Book of Records.
At Capri Sports, Vinita’s focus would be to accelerate its revenue growth by identifying and driving new revenue streams and content monetisation along with alliances and partnerships for the four franchisees.
Zoom crosses 7mn subscribers on YouTube
The platform got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:24 PM | 1 min read
Zoom has crossed 7 million subscribers on YouTube. The platform has got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July, making it the most-watched YouTube channel in its category.
Zoom has 6.2 billion video views across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, the Zoom website, and Sharechat among others throughout the past 1 year.
Zoom has registered over 2 billion video views on Snapchat during this period.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network said, “We would like to thank our audience, who have showed immense faith in our content and this is a feat which wouldn’t have been possible without them. We take immense pride in accomplishing this remarkable feat, solidifying our standing as the unparalleled entertainment and lifestyle destination in the country. At Zoom, we have consistently aimed to stay attuned to our viewers' preferences, strategically curating a diverse range of content formats that deeply resonate with audiences spanning Gen X to Gen Z. This milestone is not only a testament to our unwavering commitment to top-notch entertainment but also signifies our vision to continuously evolve and provide our viewers with the best-in-class content, keeping them entertained and engaged."
NDTV celebrates Independence Day with power-packed India@76 offerings
The programmes paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
NDTV celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day with India@76, a power-packed line-up of programmes all through the day. The wide-ranging programs paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society.
The line-up included:
JAI JAWAN: NDTV brings Kiara Advani to the BSF border in Attari, Amritsar as part of the India@76 celebrations to spend the day with the Jawans and to express gratitude for their selfless and gallant service to the nation on 15th August on India’s flagship show Jai Jawan at 9:30 PM on NDTV 24/7 and at 11AM and 9PM on NDTV India.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION: NDTV’s executive director and editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia interviews J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Kashmir on India@76. The interview airs at 8 PM on NDTV 24/7 on 14th August and at 1PM, 15th August on NDTV India.
On NDTV DIALOGUES, Sonia Singh interviewed economist Arvind Panagariya
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; Continuing our special conversations on Azadi@76, NDTV interviewed Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on the development that North East has seen since independence and specific changes in the last decade. The interview airs at 4:30pm and 10:30pm on NDTV India and at 12:30pm on NDTV 24/7.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; More conversations on Azadi@76. NDTV's Executive Director and Editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia in a wide-ranging interview with former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve. Tune in at 2:30pm on NDTV India and at 10:30 AM at NDTV 24/7.
Celebrate India@76 with a musical note - Bollywood songs that bring pride to every Indian, on being an Indian, Top 10 at 12:30 pm on NDTV India.
WISDOM OF LEADERS Celebrate India@76 with Wisdom of Leaders, a special conversation between Capt Raghu Raman and Vikas Manhas, who’s on a mission to support families of fallen soldiers, at 8:30 PM on NDTV 24/7.
DETTOL BANEGA SWASTH INDIA SEASON 9 GRAND FINALE: Join Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Amitabh Bachchan on Dettol Banega Swasth India season 9 grand finale on NDTV India and 24/7 6 PM to 8 PM.
