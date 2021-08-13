News18 Network issues note on Musicathon Season 2

The Independence Day Special will have bouquet of songs from singers across the country

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 3:03 PM
music

Music, while a way of entertainment, also holds the power to be a great unifying force. As we continue to combat the current pandemic, News18 Languages (Kannada, ODIA, Tamil, Gujarati, Bangla, Lokmat, Assam, Kerala) brings to you Musicathon - Independence Day Special with bouquet of songs from singers across the country.

On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, these musicians will perform to celebrate the spirit of positivity and hope through their soulful voice and heartfelt songs. They will be singing renditions of patriotic songs and also their own compositions.

Continuing with the channel’s commitment of delivering impactful initiatives, Musicathon Season 2 aims to salute & acknowledge the spirit of the selfless service of the unsung heroes and to infuse the day with positivity & hope.

The channels will reverberate with music from Srinivas, Sujata from Tamil Nadu, Pradip Somasundaram, Manju Menon from Kerala, Arjun Janya from Karnataka. Gujarat will feature Arvind Vegda, Geeta Rabari, Parth Oza, Bengal will have Rupankar, Lagnajita, Raghab, Jojo, Gourab and Assam with Priyanka Bharali, Prashanta Rajkhowa, Padmanath Bordoloi, Manashi Sohoria. Maharashta will be featuring songs sung by Pandit Ronu Manjumdar, Hansika Iyer, Rohit Raut, Ajay and Orissa with Bishnu Mohon Kabi, Satyajit Pradhan, Barnali Hota.

Tune in on August 15th for a musical extravaganza.

 

 

Channel Name

Artist

Timings

News18 Tamil

Srinivas, Sujatha, Unnikrishnan

4:00 PM

News18 Kerala

Pradip Somasundaram, Rajalakshmy, Ramesh Babu, Manju Menon

News18 Gujarati

Arvind Vegda, Geeta Rabari, Parth Oza, Kairavi Buch, Poonam Gondaliya, Vikram Labadiya, Raag Mehta

News18 Bangla

Rupankar, Lagnajita, Raghab, Jojo, Gourab, Kinjal, Poushali, Prashmita

News18 Kannada

Arjun Janya

10:00 AM

News18 Lokmat

Pandit Ronu Manjumdar, Hansika Iyer, Rohit Raut, Ajay Purkar, Priyanka Barve, Swapnil Bandodkar

3:30 PM

News18 Odia

Bishnu Mohon Kabi, Satyajit Pradhan, Barnali Hota, Pragyan Hota

12:00 PM

News18 Assam

Priyanka Bharali, Prashanta Rajkhowa, Padmanath Bordoloi, Manashi Sohoria, Kallol- borthakur, Horshita Das

7:50 PM

 

