News18 launches special programming for Sawan month

Sawan, one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and has a lot of festivities attached to it as well. Like last year, this year too the celebrations are likely to be muted due to the threat of 3rd wave of coronavirus.

To enable viewers to celebrate this holy month despite the corona threat, News18 HSM channels have prepared a special set of programmes including LIVE from Shiva temples, updates on Kanwar Yatra and much more.

There are special shows dedicated to every Monday of Sawan as “Shiv Ka Somwaar” that will guide viewers on rituals that need to be followed on Sawan special Monday’s along with LIVE darshans from famous Shiva temples.

The channel's Sawan special programming can be watched at the given timings –

Shiv Ka Somwar – Every Monday 8:30 am on News18 UP/UK,News18 MP/CG & News18 Bihar/JK

Kan Kan Shankar @ 2:30 pm daily from 25th July to 6th Aug’21 on News18 UP/UK

