News18 Kerala curates special lineup for Kerala Assembly Elections

The time has come for the citizens of Kerala to choose the leader of their homeland for the next 5 years. Assembly elections, for decades is a festival of democracy in Kerala, which passes through all the seasons of winter to summer. News18 Keralam has lined-up extensive programming to capture upcoming state elections Titled 'Voteankam 2021', the programming will aim to keep the viewers apprised about every single political development in the state leading up to the counting day.

News shows include AARAKUM STHANARTHI? (who will be the candidates?) at 7.30 pm, showcasing a fact check on latest developments and analysis on the candidate selection by parties. The show with great viewer appreciation was launched on 15th February and will continue till march 7. THEE PARUM (the election fire) at 9.30 pm on weekdays, which will carry all the dramas of tightly fought constituencies with candidates coming in live. VOTEANKAM (the election bulletin) at 7.30 pm from 8th March will be a complete election bulletin with live reporting, guest analysis and graphical packages.

JAYASHANKAR SHOW at 9.00 pm on weekdays, where Advt Jayashankar, the popular political analyst in Kerala, will do a half an hour exclusively for News 18 Kerala. POLITICAL THEATRE at 9.00 pm on Saturdays, this Mega election graphical show will break the hidden agendas of all the political parties and will explain the impact of political moves.

The Sunday Debate at 12.00 pm. A show based on the week's most controversial topics, Prominent Leaders from different political parties will discuss, argue and post their views strongly.

Padanayakar, a talk show where star political leaders appear together. The telecast will be at Sunday 9.00 PM.

JILLA CHARITHAM at 6.30 pm, a complete district wise political analysis. Voteyentram, will be a journey through the history of Kerala elections with graphical presentation of election snippets and unknown facts. Voteyanthram will be a snippet show on every bulletins.

The special programs on the channel will be led by experienced anchors and journalists offering viewers superior coverage of the Kerala elections. The formidable editorial team will be supported by on-ground reporters and eminent experts. News18 will offer an uninterrupted coverage on the crucial turning points in the upcoming state elections

