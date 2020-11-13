News18 Kerala to bring out all-new programming line-up for morning primetime

News18 Kerala announces an all-new programming line-up for morning primetime. This coincides with the channel's much-anticipated reboot, the first in three years. The channel is launching a one of its kind morning show called News18 Good Morning from Monday, November 16th. Telecast from 7 AM to 8:30 AM Monday to Friday, this will be one of the most comprehensive news shows in the state of Kerala. Led by our top anchors and satirists Gopikrishnan & Lallu,

The show will rely heavily on virtual and augmented reality to bring an unparalleled visual experience to viewers. As Kerala enters election mood with the upcoming panchayat polls and the state assembly elections next year, Good Morning News18 will focus on telling the stories that matter to the common man. This show would not just be about dissecting the fast-moving political landscape. It will focus also extensively on positive stories from every corner of the state. There will be comprehensive coverage of a wide spectrum of news including entertainment, technology, business and international affairs. The show would be unique in allowing the greatest amount of viewer interactivity as compared to competitors. Audience call-ins and video messages would be the norm of the show.