News18 India to welcome 2021 with special programming line-up to bring cheer to viewers

With majority of the country hoping for new and better beginnings, News18 India is all geared up to mark the year end with its special programming line-up 2021 Shubh Mangal Sawdhaan. As we are bidding adieu to an unprecedented year that taught us to live a new normal, the channel has curated special programming to bring cheer and optimism to its viewers as they enter into the New Year.

Slated for New Year’s Eve, the programming will comprise of shows such as 2020 ki Sabse Badi Mehfil and Lapete Mein Netaji, accompanied by a sensational performance by the popular Haryanvi singer-dancer, Sapna Chowdhry, and stand-up comedy by KK Naikar.

Adding a musical touch to the evening, the show 2020 ki Sabse Badi Mehfil will bring together renowned singers on one platform who will perform 2020 v/s 2021 Jawabi Qawwali along with all the heroes of 2020 such as Sonu Sood and Ravi Kishan to name a few. News18 India will also be hosting the grandest edition of Lapete Mein Netaji with seven poets to bring fresh perspective on political climate of the country through sharp sarcasm and humor as they face off against the leaders from all the major political parties. The programming will also feature well-known astrologer such as Sanjay Jumani who will share their unique perspectives on the coming year, new beginnings, and hopes.

Watch “2021 Shubh Mangal Sawdhaan”, from 5 PM onwards, on 31st December only on News18 India