MNX Super League returns

Indulging viewers in an experience that extends beyond the cricket-match hours, MNX, Hollywood’s Wild Child, brings back its marquee property MNX Super League. Beginning April 12, 2021, Monday-Friday 11pm, MNX Super League will showcase a collection of some of the most edgy, fast-paced, new-age action movies and keep the viewers' adrenaline pumping with an exciting engagement initiative!

During the MNX Super League viewers can simply predict the hero's score and participate in a ‘watch and win’ contest while enjoying action-packed Hollywood blockbusters such as ‘Men In Black: International’, ‘The Equalizer’, ‘XXX: State Of The Union’, ‘Hellboy’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Ghost rider’, ‘Street Fighter’ amongst many others.

Offering a superlative post-match experience, the contest will be open to all viewers along with easy instructions being provided during the movie. To participate viewers have to tune in to MNX on weeknights at 11 pm and give a missed call on the number flashing on the screens to enter the contest. The participant then predicts the hero's score and submits the right answer via SMS from a couple of options provided. Viewers with correct answers will stand a chance to win exciting prizes like cricket jerseys, smart-watches, speakers and much more.

To support the fun and engaging initiative, MNX has rolled out an aggressive integrated campaign with on-air and digital sponsors across bumpers, banners, promos and trade mailers.

