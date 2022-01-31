Malayalam movie Bro Daddy gets biggest opening on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar’s all-new Malayalam family entertainer Bro Daddy has become the first film to receive the biggest opening in terms of subscription on the platform, across languages. It has also received the second-largest watch-time within a day of release.

Starring superstar Mohanlal, and actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.

Packed with laughter, romance, and drama, Bro Daddy revolves around the lives of two generations of two Christian families based in Travancore. It’s also a film that brings together two of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema – Mohanlal and Prithviraj, in exciting new roles in this one-of-a-kind family-drama roller coaster. The bromance between the two actors has been well appreciated by the audience. The film produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Unni Mukundan, Soubin Shahir, Kaniha and Jagadeesh in lead roles.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “Our new Malayalam film, Bro Daddy has received second highest watch-time on Disney+Hotstar for day one! It has further underlined that language is no bar for quality entertainment for today’s viewers. A huge shout out to the incredible team of Bro Daddy. India is enthralled by you.”

Mohanlal said, “To see your work receive such overwhelming response is always a thrilling experience no matter how many times you have felt it. I am thankful to all the viewers who tuned in to watch Bro Daddy on its first day and made it the highest subscribed film on the platform across all languages. Bro Daddy, for me, was an enjoyable project to work on and to receive so much love and attention fills my heart with pride.”

Director of Bro Daddy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, said, “I am thrilled by the heartfelt love and appreciation from the audience for Bro Daddy. From the very beginning, we knew that it was a special project and would put a smile on the face of the Viewer. But, to see it receive the largest subscription and the second largest watch-time within a day of release and not just the biggest in Malayalam, feels like a different feat altogether. I thank Disney+ Hotstar for taking Bro Daddy to audiences all over the country.”

